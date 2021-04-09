On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted with some new ink — the oldest Kardashian sibling's name written above his left nipple

Travis Barker Has Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's Name Tattooed on His Chest

Travis Barker has made his love for Kourtney Kardashian permanent!

On Thursday, the Blink-182 drummer was spotted with some new ink — the oldest Kardashian sibling's name written above his left nipple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The script appears to be etched over a previous tattoo that Barker has on his chest.

travis Image zoom

While it's his first official tattoo dedicated to Kardashian, 41, some fans have speculated that a tattoo he gave himself last month may also be an ode to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

In a video shared to his Instagram in March, Barker, 45, was shown bestowing a tattoo upon himself, seemingly inspired by True Romance: the words "You're So Cool!", the title of the lead track from the 1993 Quentin Tarantino-written film's soundtrack, by Hans Zimmer.

The tattoo's font perfectly matched the handwriting on a note Barker shared to his Instagram Story around the same time, showing the message written on what appears to be a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel — a notable location from the movie.

Many fans believe that the tattoo appears to be in Kardashian's handwriting, with others expressing excitement over the True Romance reference.

Travis Barker tattoo Image zoom Travis Barker's tattoo | Credit: Travis Barker/instagram. inset: getty

Earlier this week, the Poosh founder shared several photos from her recent snowy getaway to Deer Valley, Utah, with Barker and their respective children on Monday.

In the pictures, Kardashian hangs out on a snowmobile with Barker's daughter Alabama Luella, 15, and Atiana De La Hoya, the 22-year-old daughter of the Blink-182 drummer's ex, Shanna Moakler. (Barker also shares 17-year-old son Landon Asher with Moakler.)

"up to snow good," she cheekily captioned the shots.

Meanwhile, Barker posted several highlights from the trip on his account, including a video of himself getting cozy with Kardashian by an outdoor fire pit.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Started Dating Travis Barker as She Was Ready for a Relationship with a 'Mature Guy'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Real is rare 🖤," he wrote in the caption, tagging Kardashian.

Barker raved about his romance with Kardashian last month on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that it's much easier dating a fellow parent.