Travis Barker Defends His 'Badass' Collection of Tattoos from Online Haters

The Blink-182 drummer responded to those on social media who criticized his body art

Travis Barker isn't here for the haters criticizing his collection of tattoos.

The Blink-182 drummer's inked body has become a signature part of his look, and he continues to embrace them. When Barker, 46, posted a shirtless photo of his body art on Instagram, one critic left a comment to say that the musician will wish he didn't have so many as he ages.

"The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis. When you get older, you are going to regret it," the person said.

Barker couldn't help but clap back in the comments. "When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome," Barker said. "What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"

travis barker Credit: travis barker/instagram

Ever since Barker began dating now-fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, 42, he added some extra-special ink to his tattoo collection.

In April, Barker got his love's name inked above his left nipple, and a month later, let Kardashian tattoo the phrase "I love you" onto his inner forearm. At the time, Kardashian shared a snap on social media writing the words out on paper before inking the sweet message on Barker's body while he calmly looked on.

"I tattoo," Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.

Then just one week after getting down on one knee to propose Kardashian, Barker got his fiancée's lips inked on the inside of his left bicep. The rocker teased the new tattoo on his Instagram Story by snapping a photo of a tattooing setup before sharing a black imprint of Kardashian's lips.

The next day, Barker's tattoo artist Scott Campbell posted a photo of the final design. Alongside Kardashian's lips, Campbell also inked a massive scorpion as a symbol of the punk rocker's zodiac sign.

Barker proposed to Kardashian at a beachside hotel on Oct. 17, using a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood. Before the big moment, Barker teamed up with jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz to create the perfect ring for Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian; Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Alabama Luella Barker Instagram

"It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone," Schwartz told PEOPLE, adding, "I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

Kardashian has never been engaged or married before. She shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with her ex, Scott Disick.