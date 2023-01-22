Lifestyle Style Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo That Appears to Be of Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes: 'Oh Hey There' After once referring to Kourtney Kardashian as his "favorite tattoo artist," Travis Barker revealed his latest ink on Saturday, which seems to be inspired by her By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 22, 2023 03:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian is keeping her eyes on Travis Barker...forever. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, revealed a new tattoo in a photo dump he shared Saturday with his 7.9 million Instagram followers, which appears to be of the Kardashians star's eyes. "Oh hey there," Barker captioned the post, pulling up his black checkered boxers to show off the new ink in a full-length mirror selfie. A close-up of the design shows an uncanny likeness to Kardashian, 43, which she shared on her own Insta Story with a GIF of blinking eyes. Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About All of Travis Barker's Tattoos Dedicated to Her The post also included a photo of Kardashian posing for a selfie in the same bathroom mirror, as Barker hides behind her on his knees with his hands on her thighs. Yet another shot showed a profile of Barker with his Alpha Industries bomber jacket hanging off his shoulder, standing in front of a mural and art installation featuring a boom box. Kardashian has previously revealed her favorite tattoos Barker has gotten in tribute to her. "The Kourtney, of course," she said on TODAY, referring to the tattoo on his chest. She noted that she's also "tattooed him" herself. "I wrote 'I love you' in cursive language, and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun," Kardashian said on TODAY in September. "And then I practiced and did a 'K' with a heart. So there's a few." Barker also referred to the "I love you" ink from Kardashian as "my favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist." He shared a photo of it on his Instagram Story in 2021 after the Poosh founder completed her masterpiece earlier that year. RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family After getting legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif. last May, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a big Italian wedding a week later in Portofino, Italy. PEOPLE confirmed the longtime friends were dating in January 2021, and they announced their engagement that October.