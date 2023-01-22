Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo That Appears to Be of Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes: 'Oh Hey There'

After once referring to Kourtney Kardashian as his "favorite tattoo artist," Travis Barker revealed his latest ink on Saturday, which seems to be inspired by her

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 22, 2023 03:25 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsbbEOvgzQ/. Travis Barker/Instagram
Photo: Travis Barker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping her eyes on Travis Barker...forever.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, revealed a new tattoo in a photo dump he shared Saturday with his 7.9 million Instagram followers, which appears to be of the Kardashians star's eyes.

"Oh hey there," Barker captioned the post, pulling up his black checkered boxers to show off the new ink in a full-length mirror selfie.

A close-up of the design shows an uncanny likeness to Kardashian, 43, which she shared on her own Insta Story with a GIF of blinking eyes.

The post also included a photo of Kardashian posing for a selfie in the same bathroom mirror, as Barker hides behind her on his knees with his hands on her thighs.

Yet another shot showed a profile of Barker with his Alpha Industries bomber jacket hanging off his shoulder, standing in front of a mural and art installation featuring a boom box.

Kardashian has previously revealed her favorite tattoos Barker has gotten in tribute to her. "The Kourtney, of course," she said on TODAY, referring to the tattoo on his chest. She noted that she's also "tattooed him" herself.

"I wrote 'I love you' in cursive language, and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun," Kardashian said on TODAY in September. "And then I practiced and did a 'K' with a heart. So there's a few."

Barker also referred to the "I love you" ink from Kardashian as "my favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist." He shared a photo of it on his Instagram Story in 2021 after the Poosh founder completed her masterpiece earlier that year.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

After getting legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif. last May, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in a big Italian wedding a week later in Portofino, Italy. PEOPLE confirmed the longtime friends were dating in January 2021, and they announced their engagement that October.

Related Articles
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian; Travis Barker seen sporting a new Kourtney Tattoo
Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About All of Travis Barker's Tattoos Dedicated to Her
travis barker
Travis Barker Reveals the Love Note and Doodle He Got from Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Love for Fiancé Travis Barker with "TB" Pendant Necklaces
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Match for NYE
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate New Year's Eve in Matching Pajamas and Party Gear
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's lips tattooed on him; Travis Barker; Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker Gets Fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's Lips Tattooed on His Arm
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022 Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12951092c) Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022
Khloé Kardashian Shades Sister Kourtney's Wedding Dress: 'It Was Fine'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Travis Barker attends the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp); https://www.instagram.com/p/CkjM8bqvl3y/. Travis Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker's New Tattoo Pays Tribute to Beloved Dog Blue: 'Honoring My Boy'
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
travis barker, kourtney kardashian
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Husband Travis Barker's Boxers Under Her Dress — See the Pic!
Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjtHhNvvv27/.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
Kourtney Kardashian, travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out in Their Black Tie Best at Landon Barker's Birthday
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Husband Travis Barker's Proposal with Throwbacks
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Explore the Streets of London Together: 'Ta Ta'
kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-italian-riviera
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Throwback Vacation Photos with Travis Barker in Italy
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Vintage Blink-182 Shirt to Dinner with Travis Barker