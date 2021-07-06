Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Takes Credit for Snapping Kourtney Kardashian's Bikini Photos

"I take the best pictures♥️🥰" the 15-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler commented under Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post

Kourtney Kardashian has a new photographer!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 42, posted two photos of herself in a colorful patchwork bikini by GCDS, a matching bucket hat and lace-up red sandals in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the comment section, Alabama Barker — the 15-year-old daughter of Kardashian's boyfriend, Travis Barker — wrote, "I take the best pictures♥️🥰."

The Poosh founder sweetly replied, "oh yes you do 📸 ❤️."

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's famous friends, including Addison Rae, Jonathan Cheban and Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet also commented on her bikini photos with flame and traffic light emojis.

A few hours later, Kardashian posted two more snaps in the same triangle top and bucket hat, this time pairing them with ripped boyfriend jeans. "it was really nice," she captioned the beachside post.

The photos come after Kardashian and Barker took a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California on the Fourth of July, with Alabama and Barker's son Landon, 17. (The Blink-182 drummer, 45, shares both kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

In one of the shots posted to Barker's Instagram Story, the rocker gave his girlfriend a kiss on the head while the pair and his kids stood in front of a group of stormtroopers. Kardashian's youngest son Reign, 6, (whom she shares with ex Scott Disick) was also at the amusement park.

Kardashian noted that she and her boyfriend wore matching black Converse sneakers on the outing, posting a picture to her Story of their feet next to one another.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family.