Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Covers Up All His Face Tattoos in Makeover Video

Travis Barker is getting a makeover!

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, is known for his tattoos that cover most of his body. But on Tuesday, he let his daughter, Alabama, cover a few of them up.

Alabama, 15, posted a video to Instagram using KVD Beauty's new Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm to mask two of her dad's prominent face tattoos — "Blessed" on his right cheek and a small anchor beside his left eye.

While she puts the foundation to the test, Alabama also asks Barker a few questions about his ink, including his favorite of them all.

"Probably the one you just covered," he says in the video, jokingly referencing the "Blessed" script.

With just a few swipes, the product makes Barker's tattoos disappear!

"The coverage of this formula had us both shocked…" Alabama captioned the video.

The foundation is a full-coverage balm that is available in 40 different shades. After going viral on TikTok, the product sold out days after launch, but is now back in stock.

Last week, Barker added another tattoo to his collection, inking himself with a design seemingly inspired by True Romance: the words "You're So Cool!", the title of the lead track from the 1993 Quentin Tarantino-written film's soundtrack, by Hans Zimmer.

The tattoo's font perfectly matched the handwriting on a note Barker shared to his Instagram Stories around the same time, showing the message written on what appears to be a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel — a notable location from the movie.

Many fans believe that the tattoo appears to be in his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's handwriting, with others expressing excitement over the True Romance reference.