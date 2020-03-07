This Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag Has Almost 2,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon — and It’s 40% Off Right Now

Image zoom

Spring is just around the corner, and with the warmer weather almost here, you probably have a few weekend getaways and girls trips in the works. If you’re still searching for a bag to use on your upcoming vacations, look no further: Tons of Amazon shoppers say this Travelon Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag is the only bag you need.

Not only is the hands-free bag super lightweight, but it’s also made from a slash-resistant material and boasts RFID-blocking card and passport slots to keep your belongings and personal information safe and secure. Along with a roomy interior, the crossbody features front and back pockets, a removable LED light, and an expandable mesh side pocket that can be used to hold a water bottle or umbrella.

It comes in seven easy-to-match colors and even has lockable straps and compartments for added security. Plus, customers say the versatile bag is easy to transition into your everyday wardrobe, so you can continue using it once you’re back from your trip. It comes as no surprise that shoppers have dubbed the practical purse the “perfect travel bag!” given that it has more than 1,800 five-star ratings.

“I absolutely love this bag,” wrote one reviewer. “I traveled internationally through multiple countries and never felt like my belongings were unsafe. When the strap is adjusted properly, the locking zippers fit perfectly at hand level so it’s easy to check that they’re locked without being too obvious. This bag feels sturdy without being overly heavy.”

“If you are a traveler this is the perfect bag,” said another. “Lots of pockets and will hold an umbrella and water bottle without problems. The bag does feel a tad bulky when loaded but along with that comes excellent padding to protect your camera ect while traveling so it is something you have to expect. I own several Travelon bags and the construction is well worth the price!!!”

If you’re interested in giving the Travelon bag a try, now is the perfect time, as it’s currently marked down by 40 percent! Normally priced at $75, the popular crossbody is only $45 right now, meaning you can score it for less just in time for your spring travels.

