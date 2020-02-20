This Cardigan Is So Cozy, Amazon Shoppers Say It’s Like Wearing Your ‘Favorite Knit Blanket’

Image zoom

It’s still sweater season, but then again, when is it not? Whether you’re dealing with a chilly office or just love to throw on an easy layer to bring an outfit together, you can never go wrong with a cozy goes-with-everything cardigan. We frequent the best-seller tab on Amazon like it’s our job (though, truly, it is) to keep an eye out for new favorites, and the site’s current best-selling cardigan has everything you’d look for in the comfy hero piece.

According to the more than 1,000 shoppers who’ve given it a perfect review, the Traleubie Open Front Cardigan Sweater is comfortable, goes with everything, and holds up to wash and wear. It sits at a budget-friendly price point of no more than $34, so you can start with buying just one and then go back for more colors as you fall in love with its fit.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Traleubie Open Front Cardigan Sweater in Light Tan, $25.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Made from a soft and lightweight 100 percent acrylic knit fabric, the cardigan comes pre-shrunk, so it’s already got that favorite-sweater feel as soon as it reaches your door. Its chunky cable-knit braided edging lends the sweater a boho feel, and its open-front design makes it an ideal layering piece to throw over tank tops, dresses, and just about anything else in your closet. Even better? It has pockets. Plus, any time you can get away with wearing something one shopper calls as comfortable as “wrapping yourself in a favorite knitted blanket,” you know it’s a must.

Another reviewer says the cardigan is their “go-to piece of clothing.” They continued: “I wear it with everything! Nice outfits, casual, or just at home over an old t-shirt. It’s soft, the pockets are great, and it’s just so comfortable with the fit. I plan on buying this again soon in a couple colors, because I’m pretty much wearing mine out.”

You can head to Amazon to shop the best-selling cardigan in 16 colors, but first you’ll want to make room in your closet for your new favorite to move in.

Image zoom Amazon

