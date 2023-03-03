Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Floral Bikini in Makeup-Free Photo: 'I'm Sick of Sweata Weatha'

Tracee Ellis Ross is bringing the heat! Or, at least, looking for it.

The 50-year-old Black-ish actress shared a bikini pic to Instagram on Friday, reminiscing of warmer, beachier days.

In the flashback pic — which seems to come from her trip to Jamaica in December — the star is lounging on a big white outdoor sofa with piles of colorful pillows in the background. While sitting slightly off the edge of the couch, she is pictured makeup-free and wearing nothing but a multi-colored floral bikini. Her hair is pulled back as she stares at the camera.

She captioned the photo, "I'm sick of sweata weatha… I want bikini weatha."

Fans quickly commented on her picture, leaving plenty of flame emojis and clapping emojis for the actress. One fan even wrote, "Girl, come back to 🇯🇲."

In December, the star jetted off to the Caribbean for a vacation, and, while there, she treated fans to more swimsuit pics.

In a carousel of photos shared on Dec. 19, Ross was pictured climbing up the ladder of a dock; behind her, a beautiful scene of a Jamaican lake with blue skies, palm trees, rolling hills and fluffy clouds surrounding the body of water. Ross is nearly all the way out of the water, with the same bikini on, still wet from her swim while she posed for the camera.

After she posted the revealing pic, she shared a funny Instagram Reel of the behind the scenes from the cheeky photo.

In the video, she can be hears laughing, saying, "Something touched my foot," as she is trying to make her way up the ladder in the picture.