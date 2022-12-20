Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Floral Bikini in Makeup-Free Vacation Photos from Jamaica

Tracee Ellis Ross is living it up on vacation.

The Black-ish star took to Instagram on Monday to show off a collection of photos from a trip to Jamaica. In all the photos, Ross is posing in a floral string bikini. Alongside the waterside photos, she captioned her Instagram simply with the Jamaican flag.

The 50-year-old actress and producer also showed off her natural hair, wet from a recent swim. She kept her overall look simple and fresh to enjoy her time in the tropical location — no makeup, no glam, just natural beauty.

Ross' famous friends left plenty of comments on her Instagram, praising her look and sharing their jealousy over her beautiful trip. Gabrielle Union wrote, "Gorgeous," while Kate Hudson added, "Oh how I miss that spot!!! Enjoy. The best place ❤️." Natasha Lyonne added a cheeky, "Splish splash!!"

The Hair Tales executive producer celebrates natural beauty through the context of Black hair in the Hulu series, also executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.

"For me, the intention was for it to be intimate and for it to feel like a sacred space where we could contextualize our humanity and our legacy and so much of what we experience that never gets space to be held together," Ross told PEOPLE in October. "It's a love letter to black women. A show that centered us in our own narrative that was about us, but for everyone. And that really allowed us space to explore not only with each other, but in the fullness of who we are."

In each episode, The High Note actress speaks candidly with celebrity guest stars — Winfrey, actresses Issa Rae and Marsai Martin, singers Chloe Bailey and Chika, and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley — about their personal hair journey while discussing the culture of Black hair. The series also features an honest look at broader societal and historic themes as they relate to Black women and their hair.

Leon Bennett/Getty for PATTERN Beauty

"I feel like in our culture, the narrative has sold us a lie about who we are that is often about struggle, and pain and hardship," Ross told PEOPLE. "And that is a part of the experience, but as Black women, there's also so much joy, and so much beauty and so much celebration with our hair."

As the founder and CEO of haircare line Pattern Beauty, Ross has long been vocal about her love of her hair. Although she admits she struggled gaining a relationship with her hair as a teenager, she told PEOPLE that "society tells me, as a Black woman, that my identity is wrapped up in my hair."

And while she now has immense "pride" in her curls, Ross candidly shared that she knows she's "more than my hair."

Whether she's rocking a wash-and-go, a lavish statement hairstyle or the au naturale wet look in Jamaica, the entrepreneur knows that her hair is simply an "expression of who I am" that makes her feel beautiful.