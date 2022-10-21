Tracee Ellis Ross is celebrating the beauty of Black hair. Over the years, Black women have often spoken up about the stigmas they've faced relating to their hair, from microaggressions to prejudices that led to the CROWN Act, which was created by Dove and prohibits hair discrimination in 19 states to date.

"I feel like in our culture, the narrative has sold us a lie about who we are that is often about struggle, and pain and hardship," Ross tells PEOPLE. "And that is a part of the experience, but as Black women, there's also so much joy, and so much beauty and so much celebration with our hair."

In an effort to uplift the voices of Black women and "allow the joy to come forward," Ross — alongside fellow executive producers Michaela angela Davis and Oprah Winfrey — has created The Hair Tales, a docuseries celebrating Black women and their individual hair experiences.

Presented by Onyx Collective, a new content brand dedicated to the work of creators of color and underrepresented creatives, The Hair Tales is an unscripted program that the Black-ish star, 49, calls an "exploration of Black women told through the metaphor of our hair."

"For me, the intention was for it to be intimate and for it to feel like a sacred space where we could contextualize our humanity and our legacy and so much of what we experience that never gets space to be held together," Ross tells PEOPLE. "It's a love letter to black women. A show that centered us in our own narrative that was about us, but for everyone. And that really allowed us space to explore not only with each other, but in the fullness of who we are."

In each episode, The High Note actress speaks candidly with celebrity guest stars — Oprah Winfrey, actresses Issa Rae and Marsai Martin, singers Chloe Bailey and Chika, and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley — about their personal hair journey while discussing the culture of Black hair. The series also features an honest look at broader societal and historic themes as they relate to Black women and their hair.

OWN

As the founder and CEO of haircare line Pattern Beauty, Ross is often vocal about her own love for her hair. Although she struggled gaining a relationship with her hair as a teenager, she says "society tells me, as a Black woman, that my identity is wrapped up in my hair."

And while she now has immense "pride" in her curls, Ross explains that she knows she's "more than my hair."

Whether she's rocking a wash-and-go, a slicked back bun, or a lavish statement hairstyle, the entrepreneur admits that her hair is simply an "expression of who I am" that makes her feel beautiful.

"My beauty is inextricably tied to my hair," Ross says. "I heard in a podcast, a poet Natachi Mez said, 'Like hair, we be conditioned.' And it really moved me because I'm hoping that The Hair Tales is part of the reconditioning of how we have been taught to think of our hair, how we have been taught to think of our beauty."

OWN

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Emmy-nominated actress adds that "hair is a portal into our souls," and she's been blown away by what she's learned through the docuseries and the conversations she's resonated with, noting that "the salon is the Black woman's country club."

"Issa [Rae] used the term 'my hair believer,' and I thought that was one of the most beautiful expressions for those people that have helped you to love your hair," Ross continues. "And I feel like we all have hair believers. So that really moved me and I will take that with me from the series."

Ross tells PEOPLE that The Hair Tales isn't just conversations about hair but how it influences how Black women navigate the world — something she says is important for everyone to understand.

"I hope that this show allows Black women to see ourselves and also allows a deeper understanding and respect of us as Black women, for others that get to join," she adds.

The Hair Tales, a six-part series, premieres on October 22 on OWN and Hulu.