Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles in Blue as She Says Goodbye to Black-ish

Tracee Ellis Ross is saying goodbye to Black-ish in style!

The 49-year-old actress arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday in a curve-hugging, knee length periwinkle dress adorned with blue and yellow feathers on its long sleeves. Ross completed the look with complementary yellow pumps and a sleek bun with two face-framing braids.

"To all the men I've loved before," she wrote on Instagram, showing off the dress' backless design.

"It's unbelievable, the feat of 176 episodes," she told the host, 54.

When pressed on whether they cried while watching the final episode of the hit ABC sitcom, which aired Tuesday night, Ross revealed that the tears came during filming.

"We shed tears while we were making the final episode. As a matter of fact, I shed so many tears that Anthony was like, 'Are you seriously crying again?' " she joked.

The finale marked the end of an era for the Johnson family, who left the Sherman Oaks, California home they've known and loved for the past 17 years.

In conversation with PEOPLE earlier this month, Ross, who played Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson on the comedy, said she gave herself grace during the emotional last day on set.

"I leave this show with so much joy and pride, and I think what we created changed my life in that we really changed the landscape of modern prime time television," the star said. "I do think we opened a pathway for television that is more reflective of who we are as human beings. And so it was a real honor and life-changing to be able to work on another show that I feel so incredibly proud of."

"I think there's something really special when you know something's coming to an end that you really get to kind of revel in all that you love about something," she added of the acclaimed sitcom. "And I was able to talk to everybody, really specifically, and hear from so many people what exactly their takeaway was and why this show was impactful personally in their lives."