Tracee Ellis Ross and Sisters Wear 'Straight Outta Diana Ross' T-Shirts for Mom's Birthday

Diana Ross turned 78 on March 26, and her daughters — including Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross — marked the occasion in a special way

Tracee Ellis Ross and her sisters are celebrating their mother Diana Ross in style!

The Blackish actress, 49, shared a post to Instagram on Thursday that featured photographs of herself and sisters Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Chudney Ross rocking custom T-shirts made to celebrate Diana's 78th birthday, which took place on March 26.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the images, the three sisters can be seen posing with one another before a gray backdrop as they each don shirts reading "Straight Outta Diana Ross" — a clear play on Straight Outta Compton, N.W.A.'s legendary 1988 album and corresponding the 2015 biopic.

"Not sure what's funnier: the T-shirts @therhondaross made for my mom's birthday or the photos 😂😂," Tracee wrote in the caption of her post. "Oh how I love my family."

The T-shirts are currently available to purchase on Rhonda's website, alongside similar designs on hoodies and muscle shirts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Rhonda's respective Instagram page, the artist, 50, shared a snapshot of herself and her siblings posing in the shirts too, as she promoted the apparel piece.

"Have you been inspired by our mother's music, her career, her elegance, her straight up fabulousness? Then you, too, are 'Straight Outta Diana Ross'!!" she wrote in the caption. "Get one before they're gone!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Chudney, 46, also shared some of the same images on her own page, where she joked in her caption about being the daughter of the music legend.

"If you understand how babies are made, you know we speak the truth 🤣! I know my sisters already posted, but worth a spot here on my feed, as well!" she wrote. "You can't be birthed by her 🤰🏾Sorry! But you can get a t-shirt."

RELATED VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross on Growing Bolder and More Courageous: "I Faced My Biggest Fear"

Last month, Diana spent her 78th birthday surrounded by loves ones at a family party. She shared a photo-op from the occasion on social media.

"I am so grateful for all the blessings in my life for there are so many. I am very proud and happy, I have so much to be grateful for," she wrote on Twitter alongside the family photo. "Thank you ALL for your birthday wishes, my heart is filled with joy and so much love."

Alongside Tracee, Rhonda, and Chudney, Diana is also mother to Evan Ross, 33, and Ross Naess, 34 —— as well as a grandmother to eight.

Diana's birthday celebrations took place months after the "Endless Love" singer released her first studio album since 2006's I Love You.