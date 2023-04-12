See Tracee Ellis Ross Show Off Her Wild Side While Modeling a Fierce Cheetah-Print Bikini

Tracee Ellis Ross has some serious swimsuit prowess.

Continuing her streak of swimsuit snapshots on Instagram, the Black-ish actress hit her fans' feeds with another set of bikini snapshots.

In the carousel shared Tuesday, Ross shows off a multitude of facial expressions while rocking a cheetah-print two-piece, made up of a halter-neck top and stringy bottoms, that she paired with an updo.

Other photos in the roundup show her modeling an airy off-white jumpsuit over her suit, brown woven sandals and oversize yellow-tinted square-shaped sunglasses.

The Pattern Beauty founder let the photos speak for themselves, simply captioning the post with a cheetah emoji. But, her followers had high praises for the Girlfriends alumna, including actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"I want to come back reincarnated as you," the Modern Family star commented, to which Ross responded with cry-laughing emojis.

Another comment, coming from a fanpage dedicated to the Hollywood superstar, complimented Ross' confidence, writing: 'BODY GOALS 🙌 50 has never looked so good 🔥."

Ross would agree.

Tracee Ellis Ross/instagram

Earlier this year, she opened up about reaching the milestone age and the self-empowerment that's come with it.

"I think I'm the sexiest I've ever been. I feel fantastic and I feel like the world is my oyster," she proclaimed during a January appearance on Today.

And, on a recent episode of NPR's It's Been a Minute podcast, Ross explained that she has "always loved getting older, like genuinely" because, in her eyes, reaching a new age every year is an "honor."

"Not everybody gets to get older, and I'm not sure why we don't look at it that way," she explained.

Ross knows that people, collectively as a society, are "obsessed with youth." Yet, she wouldn't travel back in time for anything.

"I would not go back if you paid me. Sure, my skin was tighter. Sure, my legs held muscle in a different way. But, I am so much more comfortable in my skin," she said.