See Tracee Ellis Ross Show Off Her Wild Side While Modeling a Fierce Cheetah-Print Bikini

“I want to come back reincarnated as you,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented on the actress' new pics

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 03:15 PM
Tracee Ellis Ross bathing suit selfie
Photo: Tracee Ellis Ross/instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross has some serious swimsuit prowess.

Continuing her streak of swimsuit snapshots on Instagram, the Black-ish actress hit her fans' feeds with another set of bikini snapshots.

In the carousel shared Tuesday, Ross shows off a multitude of facial expressions while rocking a cheetah-print two-piece, made up of a halter-neck top and stringy bottoms, that she paired with an updo.

Other photos in the roundup show her modeling an airy off-white jumpsuit over her suit, brown woven sandals and oversize yellow-tinted square-shaped sunglasses.

The Pattern Beauty founder let the photos speak for themselves, simply captioning the post with a cheetah emoji. But, her followers had high praises for the Girlfriends alumna, including actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"I want to come back reincarnated as you," the Modern Family star commented, to which Ross responded with cry-laughing emojis.

Another comment, coming from a fanpage dedicated to the Hollywood superstar, complimented Ross' confidence, writing: 'BODY GOALS 🙌 50 has never looked so good 🔥."

Ross would agree.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross/instagram

Earlier this year, she opened up about reaching the milestone age and the self-empowerment that's come with it.

"I think I'm the sexiest I've ever been. I feel fantastic and I feel like the world is my oyster," she proclaimed during a January appearance on Today.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And, on a recent episode of NPR's It's Been a Minute podcast, Ross explained that she has "always loved getting older, like genuinely" because, in her eyes, reaching a new age every year is an "honor."

"Not everybody gets to get older, and I'm not sure why we don't look at it that way," she explained.

Ross knows that people, collectively as a society, are "obsessed with youth." Yet, she wouldn't travel back in time for anything.

"I would not go back if you paid me. Sure, my skin was tighter. Sure, my legs held muscle in a different way. But, I am so much more comfortable in my skin," she said.

Related Articles
Tracee Ellis Ross at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards
Tracee Ellis Ross Says She's 'Loved' Getting Older: I'm 'Comfortable in My Skin'
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances Around in Her Bikini While Joking About Her Age: ‘Hot as Ever’
Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Makeup-Free Video Dancing Around in Her Bikini: 'Hot as Ever'
Chloe Bailey is showing love to her stretch marks
Chloe Bailey Shows Love to Her Stretch Marks in Steamy New Photos: See the Sultry Pics
Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Floral Bikini in Makeup-Free Photo: 'I'm Sick of Sweata Weatha'
Selena Gomez attends Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch; Hailey Bieber attends OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Hailey Bieber Likes Selena Gomez's Bikini Photo on Instagram After Resolving Social Media Drama
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwW3Zlpalz/. Blake Lively/Instagram
The Best Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2023
Tracee Ellis Ross Confidently Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Jamaica
Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Floral Bikini in Makeup-Free Vacation Photos from Jamaica
Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff Says Her Gray Hair Is Getting 'Stronger' as She Shares Candid Selfie
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Feels 'Fantastic' at 50: 'I'm the Sexiest I've Ever Been'
Tracee Ellis Ross billboard
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross' Ecstatic Reaction to Seeing Herself on Pattern Beauty's First-Ever Billboard
Tracee ellis ross pattern hair dryer
Tracee Ellis Ross Launches First Heat Tool for Pattern Brand: 'Dream Come True'
Kendall Jenner Responds to Claims She Photoshopped Bikini Photo by Showing Off Her Crazy Long Hands
Kendall Jenner Responds to Claims She Photoshopped Bikini Pic by Showing Off 'Bizarre' Long Hands
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian twin in bikinis
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Pose in Matching Bikinis for Sultry Poolside Photoshoot: 'My Twin'
Donna D’Errico
'Baywatch' Alum Donna D'Errico Models Red Lingerie on Valentine's Day, Draws Comparison to Iconic Swimsuit
ireland baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Two-Piece Swimsuit: 'None of My Bikinis Fit Me Anymore'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the 2022 Gotham Awards
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He Was Once Naked on Stage in His 20s: 'It Was Terrifying'