Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Throwback Video of Herself Walking in a Mulger Show with Mom Diana

The actress revealed that her famous mom helped make the runway moment happen because "she knew that I would sh*t my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model"

Tracee Ellis Ross is reminiscing on her modeling days!

On Sunday, the 47-year-old actress posted a series of throwback photos and videos from her Mugler runway debut with mom Diana Ross during the French fashion house’s spring/summer 19991 “Butterfly Show” in Paris.

In the first clip, the famous mother-daughter duo strut hand-in-hand down the runway in full leather ensembles as the iconic soul singer’s hit “I’m Coming Out” plays in the background. The black-ish star also shared backstage pics of a white and red look she wore during the show which featured a latex headpiece and matching gloves, as well as a video compilation of her fierce runway walks.

Tracee explained in the caption that the unforgettable experience was actually part of her 18th birthday present — and included a flight to Paris with legendary supermodels Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

"My mother @dianaross got a call asking her to walk in Mugler’s “Butterfly Show”. She knew that I would sh*t my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model. Plus, I was only a couple of weeks shy of my 18th birthday," the Emmy nominee wrote on Instagram. "So, my mama agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed her daughter to model in the show as well. Cut to my 18th birthday present: Me and my mama flying with Supermodels @lindaevangelista, @naomi, @cindycrawford and @cturlington on THE CONCORDE to Paris!"

Image zoom Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

She also revealed that dancer and choreographer Willi Ninja (known for pioneering the voguing movement in the 1980s) showed her the ropes of runway walking when she arrived in Paris.

"After a mere 3.5 hour flight from NY, we landed. I was having trouble with the shoes, so THE Willi Ninja, legendary mother of the House of Ninja and catwalk teacher extraordinaire, coached me! The experience and the show were EPIC!!!"

Tracee continued: "Thank you mama and thank you @manfredthierrymugler for making that dream come true and for the best birthday ever! And they icing on the cake is that Thierry invited me back to do the next show sans Mama!"

This is not the first time the Pattern Beauty founder has spoken about the glamorous Mugler show. In 2015, the star admitted to Vogue that she was terrified before hitting the runway, but said "everyone was so supportive of my fear and they were with me every step of the way!"

And when she had some doubts about one of the more provocative looks, Campbell gave her the ultimate backstage pep talk.