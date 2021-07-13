Tracee Ellis Ross Tells TODAY'S Jill Martin She's 'Absolutely Going to Steal Stuff' from Black-ish Set

"I absolutely am going to steal stuff from Black-ish," she confesses to TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin on Thursday's episode of Shop TODAY. And the idea to take a keepsake from the set came from her mother, famed actress Diana Ross , who she said owns a brick from the yellow brick road in the 1978 film The Wiz (Ross played Dorothy in the adaption of the Broadway musical).

And she's not the only beauty guru to pop up on the new streaming shopping show. Last month, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow appeared virtually for a makeup-free interview where she revealed that her ex-husband, Chris Martin, is "like a brother" to her. "I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... You know, it really did, I have to say," she said of co-parenting with the Coldplay rocker.