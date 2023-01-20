Watch Tracee Ellis Ross' Ecstatic Reaction to Seeing Herself on Pattern Beauty's First-Ever Billboard

Tracee Ellis Ross is one proud beauty entrepreneur.

When driving down Los Angeles' Sunset Boulevard, the black-ish star, 50, unexpectedly ran into a familiar face — her own, modeling in Pattern Beauty's first-ever billboard!

On Friday Ross, who founded the hair care brand in 2019, shared the exciting Instagram video of herself reacting to the milestone moment.

"I just saw a billboard of Pattern [Beauty]! We're gonna make a U-turn!" she squeals and giggles upon realizing that her company is on full display.

While making her way back to the sign, she says to her driver, "It's a proper billboard! Oh my god, I was like 'No, it's me!' "

When her car finally approaches the poster, which spotlights Pattern Beauty's first heat tool, she sticks her head out of the car window and exclaims, "Look at that! Oh my God, shut up. Oh that's very exciting. I'm thrilled. Oh s--- that's fun!"

The clip then cuts to her posing against another set of Pattern Beauty signage on a different occasion. Dressed in a full Prada look, she shimmies down the sidewalk and advertises her brand to passing cars, joking, "Hi, did you try one?"

Ross continued the excitement in the post's caption, writing, "BLOW DRYERS, BILLBOARDS, BARRICADES PATTERN, PINCH ME, PLEASED AS PUNCH!"

She added: "1st billboard for my company that took me 10 years to bring to the world …this hits different… shout out to the @patternbeauty team! We made a Blow Dryer for the community, y'all!"

Janelle Monáe also chimed in on the celebrations, commenting, "Yes honey !!! Can't wait to use miiiiiine."

Leon Bennett/Getty for PATTERN Beauty

Ross spoke to PEOPLE this month about her brand's latest additions — the blow dryer "for curl conscious and textured" buyers and its two complementing products: the Heat Protectant (a non-greasy spray that safeguards textured hair) and Shine Spray (a lightweight, frizz-reducing mist).

"Like all of us, I have a relationship with heat that started off as not a good one for my curl pattern, whether it was the physical pain of heat or the emotional pain of losing my curl pattern," Ross explained of her own experience with heat tools.

"But when I started to nurse my hair back to health, heat was actually part of the process. Using heat safely so it wasn't damaging and so it allowed me to wear different styles that weren't dependent on my curl pattern was incredibly important."

This inspired Ross to create her own, a "dream" of hers that took "about two years" to come to fruition.

The Girlfriends actress shared how the launch aligns with her brand's "holistic" approach to beauty as well.

"I believe beauty is about a holistic experience and self-care and that's what I've brought into Pattern because I feel that hair care is self care. It's one of the ways we actively love ourselves," she explained, adding that "it really is about a form of self-expression and embracing who you are and your legacy."