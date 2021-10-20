Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Major Collaboration with M.A.C Cosmetics

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross says the limited-edition kit, which combines two of the best products Pattern Beauty and M.A.C Cosmetics have to offer, is proof "dreams do come true"

Just weeks after the brand launched in Sephora and turned 2 years old, the star announces its first huge beauty collaboration — with M.A.C Cosmetics.

The Pattern x M.A.C Holy Grail Kit (available now for $35) pairs two of their most sought-after products: the hair care brand's Leave-In Conditioner and the iconic makeup brand's Ruby Woo lipstick. It's a partnership that the 48-year-old actress has spent "a lifetime" manifesting, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Ruby Woo was my first lipstick discovery in high school. I have been wearing it since I was 17 years old and allowed to wear red lipstick," she says.

The black-ish star has stuck to it ever since.

"I have so many tubes of Ruby Woo. To me, it is the perfect elegant pairing to anything."

She continues, "I love the way red lips look. A red lip to me is beautiful when you have no foundation on — you don't need anything else. It just brightens up your face. So I keep a lipstick in my car. I keep it in my purse. I work out in a red lip!"

The best-selling lipstick comes boxed up with another of the star's first loves — her very own Leave-In Conditioner, a product that works on any hair type or texture that needs major hydration.

"The truth is Pattern is for curly, coily and tight textures," she explains. "[But] the Leave-In Conditioner is actually a product that can extend to all different kinds of people that just want to maintain moisture in their hair, and a soft hold."

The actress says the product has a multitude of uses.

"For me, I love to use it when my hair is wet. It's what I use for my wash and go. But I also use it when I put my hair back to smooth it, and when I have braids. It's really versatile."

Due to her hectic schedule, to celebrate the launch, Ellis Ross had to conduct her own photo shoot with the products at home. But like the pro she is, she nailed the assignment.

"I really wanted to get a shot [with the products] but I was shooting the last season of black-ish and could not physically be at a shoot for this, so I did my own photo shoot at home," she shares. "It was really fun for me to do on my own."

The "seamless" collaboration is available just in time for the holidays.

"I think it's a really good holiday gift, I have to say. If someone handed me this Holy Grail kit, I would be like, 'You know me. You love me. You are here for me.' There's so many people I think I could give it to who would be pleased as punch."

Ross can hardly contain her excitement. "[This collaboration] means something must be working with Pattern. It means that dreams do come true."