Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals the Secret to Her Swimsuit Game: 'I Like a String Bikini' (Exclusive)

The Black-ish actress tells PEOPLE about her favorite silhouettes that make her most confident

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

and Hedy Phillips
Published on April 28, 2023 01:32 PM
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

When it comes to swimwear, Tracee Ellis Ross knows what works for her.

At the reopening of Tiffany & Co. flagship store on Fifth Avenue, now known as "The Landmark," Ross chatted with PEOPLE about her bikini vibe.

"I have worn the same shape bikini since I was a teenager," the actress, who's shared several bikini shots of herself in a bikini on Instagram over the last few months, tells PEOPLE. "It's just what works on my body. "

Ross also knows what she doesn't like. "This whole high-waist, where people pull it up really high, no, ma'am," she says. "No, ma'am."

"I like a string bikini that hangs down like I'm in the '70s," she explains while pointing out the low-rise silhouette she prefers on her hips, adding, "And I love a triangle top. It's the most flattering for my breasts."

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ross then revealed her very specific thoughts on tan lines. "When I'm tanning, I am topless," she admits. "Shh, don't tell nobody, but I don't like tan lines."

The actress and hair care entrepreneur recently took to Instagram to give her 11.2 million followers a peek as she took a dip in the pool.

In a video shared to her social media account earlier this month, Ross is pictured stepping into a pool in a blue floral bikini. She opened the video saying, "We know what time it is. It's time for the first dip," before joking about how appropriate it is that her hair is dirty because "that's how we do this." She pulled her hair down around her face and got down to business.

With her "dirty hair happening," she started to style it before dancing to the chirps of some birds. While twirling in the sunshine and water, she bent her knee and cringed, before going on a tangent. "I just want you to know I just bent my knee, just bent it, and it hurt, it was like 'ouch,' which is exactly what happens when I wake up in the morning now," Ross joked.

RELATED VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross Says She "Wept" Filming Final 'black-ish' Scene

"I wake up at 50, hot as ever, and its as if someone beat me up while I was sleeping; I'm like 'oh, oh,' that's how I wake up, 'ouch, ow, ugh' and then I have to stretch, who knew that was gonna be real?" Ross shared in the video before going right back into dancing and dunking her head under the water.

After doing a couple of handstands and getting water in her ear and sunblock in her eyes, she concluded her dip with the caption, "It's been a minute."

