Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Makeup-Free Video Dancing Around in Her Bikini: 'Hot as Ever'

Nothing's gonna slow her down!

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 10, 2023 01:46 PM
Photo: Tracee Ellis Ross Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross just woke up like this.

The actress and hair care entrepreneur took to Instagram on Easter Sunday to give her 11.2 million followers a peek at "what time it is" for the star: time for a dip in the pool!

In the video shared to her social media account, Ross is pictured stepping into a pool in a blue floral bikini. She opens the video saying, "We know what time it is. It's time for the first dip," before joking about how appropriate it is that her hair is dirty because "that's how we do this." She pulled her hair down around her face and got down to business.

With her "dirty hair happening," she starts to style it before dancing to the chirps of some birds. While twirling in the sunshine and water, she bends her knee and cringes, before going on a tangent. "I just want you to know I just bent my knee, just bent it, and it hurt, it was like 'ouch,' which is exactly what happens when I wake up in the morning now," Ross joked.

"I wake up at 50, hot as ever, and its as if someone beat me up while I was sleeping; I'm like 'oh, oh,' that's how I wake up, 'ouch, ow, ugh' and then I have to stretch, who knew that was gonna be real?" Ross shared in the video before going right back into dancing and dunking her head under the water.

After doing a couple of handstands and getting water in her ear and sunblock in her eyes, she concluded her dip with the caption, "It's been a minute."

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Fans and friends in the comments praised her honesty about aging and her bikini video; Viola Davis chimed in, "Yup! Me,too!! But you wear it well sis(50)!❤️❤️❤️." One fan wrote, "Real life goddess 💫," and another wrote, "Tracee Ellis Ross in a pool is my favorite genre! 😌."

The last time Ross gave a peek at her bikini-clad life was when she posted a throwback to her trip to Jamaica, saying "I'm sick of sweata weatha… I want bikini weatha."

In the flashback pic, the star is lounging on a big white outdoor sofa with piles of colorful pillows in the background. While sitting slightly off the edge of the couch, she is pictured makeup-free and wearing nothing but a multi-colored floral bikini. Her hair is pulled back as she stares at the camera.

