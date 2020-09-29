"Looks like someone tried to round me up to the nearest dollar," the actress hilariously said on social media

Tracee Ellis Ross Has the Best Response to a Photoshopper Who Enlarged Her Butt

Tracee Ellis Ross is setting the record straight.

When the Black-ish actress, 47, caught wind of an enhanced photo of herself floating around the internet, she hilariously called out the Photoshopper in her Instagram Story by posting a side-by-side pic of the original and edited photos.

The photo showed Ross posing with her backside facing the camera while she wore a full-length black leather catsuit and Christian Louboutin pumps. Above the image on the left, she wrote ″the original″ and below her butt said, ″my actual booty."

On the photo to the right, which Ross described as ″someone's photoshopped version,″ the actress put multiple arrow emojis pointing to her butt to emphasize the size difference. ″...looks like someone tried to round me up to the nearest dollar 😂🤦🏾‍♀️,″ Ross said, adding a ″LOL" sticker to the Instagram Story post.

Fans sent the star kind messages on Twitter saying her body doesn't need one bit of editing at all. ″Tracee Ellis Ross already scrumptious. Why photoshop all that scrumptiousness?" one person tweeted. Someone else said, "Why would you photoshop perfection?!?! Lawd @TraceeEllisRoss is everythang."

