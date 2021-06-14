Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Eileen Gu Are Tiffany & Co.'s New Brand Ambassadors

The women star in the jewelry brand's 2021 Tiffany T1 "Give Me the T" campaign

Tiffany & Co. unveils today that Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu and Tracee Ellis Ross are its newest global House ambassadors.

Tiffany & Co. has appointed three new A-list ambassadors.

The storied jewelry brand unveiled its 2021 Tiffany T1 "Give Me the T" campaign, featuring its new celebrity stars: Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy and Eileen Gu.

The campaign, shot by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti in New York City, allows the women to beautifully showcase Tiffany & Co.'s signature Tiffany T1 designs, which Ross, 48, felt especially connected to.

"I love that it's bold, glamorous yet wearable, modern, angular and beautifully made," the black-ish actress says in a statement to PEOPLE. "The pieces offer endless opportunities for self-expression to reflect the mood you are in or to put you in the mood you want to be in. The T, of course, holds a special place in my heart."

As a young girl, Ross remembered often wandering "through the flagship store on Fifth Avenue imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany's signature diamonds." Now that her "dream [has] come true," the actress feels honored to represent such an iconic brand.

Gu, 17, also had special Tiffany & Co. memories from a young age. "I was gifted a silver Tiffany & Co. spoon with my initials engraved on it at my mother's baby shower before I was born. So, I could say I've been a fan of Tiffany & Co. since birth," the freestyle skier tells PEOPLE.

"To be the face of a brand as iconic and timeless as Tiffany is truly an honor and a dream as I strive to embody in my own life everything that Tiffany represents to the world: elegance, creativity, boldness, and individuality," the athlete adds.

For Taylor-Joy, 25, wearing jewelry has always been a powerful means of self-expression. "I love jewelry that has symbolism in it," said The Queen's Gambit actress and Golden Globe winner in the press release. "I love it to mean something to me. It doesn't necessarily have to mean anything to anybody else, but I like to look down at my fingers and have a story."

She connects with Tiffany & Co.'s mission to promote individuality and says that in particular, "nature and the strive for a better world" inspires her own inner strength.

Earlier this year, Tiffany & Co. appointed K-Pop queen ROSÉ as a global ambassador. The member of girl group BLACKPINK and solo artist, 24, made her debut in the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign. The HardWear line, which first launched in 2017, is based on a 1971 bracelet from the Tiffany Archive. It features gauge links and elegant shapes that exude strength and confidence, making ROSÉ the perfect celebrity to front the campaign.