Meet the Towelkini, the $199 Accessory That's Both a Beach Towel and Swimsuit

Summer is just around the corner and there’s one swimsuit style that is already generating a ton of buzz — the Towelkini — the part-towel, part-swimsuit innovation that has the Internet buzzing.

Aria McManus designed the two-in-one item (which is 100% cotton) last summer as a way to replace the need for a towel.

The product description explains that the interesting invention, “melds the two essentials for all things beach, no need to carry a cumbersome towel and an easy to lose swimsuit – here they come as one, materialized as ideal.”

The seemingly versatile accessory can be worn lying down for sunbathing purposes or can double-up as a dress (as seen in the advertising images of a model strutting down the street in the pink version). The clothing item, which also comes in gold, is available at specialspecial.com for $199, which is not exactly a cheap alternative to typical beachwear.

Despite receiving some backlash online — and a few negative press headlines — McManus says the Towelkini is doing well. In fact, she wrote on Instagram that it’s almost sold out.

She posted a Towelkini campaign photo, followed by screenshots of various media outlets mocking the product with the caption, “#Towelkini press: “Bizarre” “Tan lines could be an issue.” “We’re not convinced.” & some even parodied it 😂 But there are only a few left in pink and gold available online. Get ‘em before they’re gone!”

Some Twitter users are shocked by the realization that the Towelkini exists, while other question the functionality of the item.

And there are some out there who are already fans of the creation.

We’ve seen plenty of wild fashion trends in the past year, but if the Towelkini catches on, it might be the most unexpected one to date.