Tory Burch's Sale Has So Many Celebrity-Loved Styles Marked Down Right Now

Sydney Sweeney, who was recently named a Tory Burch brand ambassador, has worn her fair share of pieces from the designer, including sneakers, dresses, bags, and more. But if you think back to Coachella, the Euphoria star made quite the style impact when she posed in front of a ferris wheel with that denim tote bag that proved the Y2K accessory is back in a big way. Her exact shoulder bag, which originally costs $448, is now priced down to $339.