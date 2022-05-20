Tory Burch's Sale Has So Many Celebrity-Loved Styles Marked Down Right Now
Katie Holmes, Oprah, Sydney Sweeney, Kate Bosworth: The list of Tory Burch fans goes on and on, and that's because the designer's bags, shoes, clothing, and accessories are truly the cream of the crop. Prices can run high, sure, but the markdowns happen frequently — and right now, Tory Burch's summer sale has some of the best deals we've seen all season.
Tory Burch's big sale event, which officially kicked off today, includes hundreds of new markdowns in its jam-packed sale section. Close to 700 things are currently discounted, spanning across all of its categories, so no matter what you're looking for right now, there's a good chance you'll find it a Tory Burch's summer sale.
Buy It! Tory Burch Basket Weave Wrap Flats, $199 (orig. $328); toryburch.com
We scoured the 697 styles currently on sale and found 15 that we highly recommend adding to cart, including some recent celeb-approved Tory Burch finds that will maximize your summer style game. You know those black lace-up basket-weave shoes Kate Bosworth wore on her PDA-packed walk with Justin Long? They're on sale for $199 right now, but sizes are selling out fast after the sighting.
Buy It! Tory Burch Kira Denim Mini Bag, $339 (orig. $448); toryburch.com
Sydney Sweeney, who was recently named a Tory Burch brand ambassador, has worn her fair share of pieces from the designer, including sneakers, dresses, bags, and more. But if you think back to Coachella, the Euphoria star made quite the style impact when she posed in front of a ferris wheel with that denim tote bag that proved the Y2K accessory is back in a big way. Her exact shoulder bag, which originally costs $448, is now priced down to $339.
Other pieces that are sure to get lots of use this summer include these cushy pool slides that are poised to be big in summer 2022, the fan-favorite Miller Cloud Sandals that can be worn with everything that's already in your wardrobe, and this billowy skirt that's perfect for rooftop brunches or beachside picnics.
All that to say, don't miss this sale. It's a good one — and the low-stock alerts on many of the markdowns are proof.
Best Bag Deals
- Kira Denim Mini Bag, $339 (orig. $448)
- Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag, $259 (orig. $378)
- Robinson Double Strap Convertible Shoulder Bag, $299 (orig. $398)
- Kira Chevron Card Case, $69 (orig. $98)
- Ella Tote Bag, $199 (orig. $248)
Best Shoe Deals
- Basket Weave Wrap Flats, $199 (orig. $328)
- Miller Cloud Sandal, $159 (orig. $228)
- Foul Weather Ankle Boot, $159 (orig. $228)
- Bombé Miller Slide, $209 (orig. $298)
- Shower Slide, $109 (orig. $158)
Best Clothing Deals
- High-Rise Weightless Chevron Legging, $89 (orig. $128)
- Ribbed Knit Turtleneck, $129 (orig. $298)
- Ruffle Neck Top, $179 (orig. $298)
- Corded Skirt, $249 (orig. $698)
- Lurex Stripe Cardigan, $219 (orig. $448)