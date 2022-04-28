Tory Burch's Spring Sale Quietly Dropped Last Week — Here's What Still in Stock
The spring refresh is in full swing! Whether you've already done a proper closet cleanout (if so, kudos to you!) or are still in the midst of Marie Kondo-ing your wardrobe, we're about to tempt you to fill it back up again.
Tory Burch's Spring Sale is here, and it has everything you could want to replenish your closet for the season ahead. The jam-packed sale quietly dropped last week, and although it all was very under-the-radar, things have already sold out. At the time of writing, there are 374 markdowns in all categories combined — that includes shoes, clothing, accessories, and more.
Best Bag Deals at Tory Burch's Spring Sale
- Perry Bombe Ribbon Patchwork Wristlet, $189 (orig. $278)
- Brocade Studio Bag, $349 (orig. $498)
- 151 Mercer Shoulder Bag, $559 (orig. $798)
- Origami Straw Shark Bag, $299 (orig. $498)
- Fleming Bouclé Small Convertible Shoulder Bag, $419 (orig. $598)
The on-sale handbag options are fairly limited: 19 styles have discounted price tags, and they're moving fast. (But hey, at least you won't be overwhelmed by choice!) We're fond of this cute patchwork wristlet and this eye-catching shark bag that's an absolute conversation starter.
Clothing currently has the biggest selection, with 162 pieces on sale. That includes everything from classic jeans with contrast stitch detailing to easy, breezy dresses and billowy skirts that were made for spring and summer adventures.
Best Clothing Deals at Tory Burch's Spring Sale
- Colorblock Dress, $249 (orig. $498)
- Corded Skirt, $249 (orig. $698)
- Printed Tank Suit, $139 (orig. $198)
- Ribbed Knit Polo, $149 (orig. $298)
- Cropped Denim Jean, $279 (orig. $398)
The shoe section isn't lacking either, with 90 pairs currently up for grabs — and there are five that we're absolutely head over heels for. The ultra-comfy charm mule has a soft leather upper, a cork sole, and a dual-density foam core that offers ample flexibility and optimal rebound with each step.
Clunky clogs are also majorly in, so it's a no-brainer that we're eyeing this shearling version that's currently $249 off. With those savings, you can snag two pairs and probably still spend less than you would on just one at full price.
Best Shoe Deals at Tory Burch's Spring Sale
- Charm Mule, $169 (orig. $278)
- Jessa Shearling Clog in Buttermilk, $119 (orig. $368)
- Crystal Snake Ballet, $239 (orig. $398)
- Foul Weather Ankle Boot, $159 (orig. $228)
- Miller Cloud Sandal, $169 (orig. $238)
TL;DR? Don't wait to shop Tory Burch's spring sale because things are going out of stock — quickly.
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code