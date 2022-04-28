Credit: Tory Burch
Tory Burch's Spring Sale Quietly Dropped Last Week — Here's What Still in Stock

Refresh your wardrobe these mood-boosting picks
By Eva Thomas April 27, 2022 09:00 PM
The spring refresh is in full swing! Whether you've already done a proper closet cleanout (if so, kudos to you!) or are still in the midst of Marie Kondo-ing your wardrobe, we're about to tempt you to fill it back up again. 

Tory Burch's Spring Sale is here, and it has everything you could want to replenish your closet for the season ahead. The jam-packed sale quietly dropped last week, and although it all was very under-the-radar, things have already sold out. At the time of writing, there are 374 markdowns in all categories combined — that includes shoes, clothing, accessories, and more. 

Best Bag Deals at Tory Burch's Spring Sale

The on-sale handbag options are fairly limited: 19 styles have discounted price tags, and they're moving fast. (But hey, at least you won't be overwhelmed by choice!) We're fond of this cute patchwork wristlet and this eye-catching shark bag that's an absolute conversation starter.

Clothing currently has the biggest selection, with 162 pieces on sale. That includes everything from classic jeans with contrast stitch detailing to easy, breezy dresses and billowy skirts that were made for spring and summer adventures. 

Best Clothing Deals at Tory Burch's Spring Sale

The shoe section isn't lacking either, with 90 pairs currently up for grabs — and there are five that we're absolutely head over heels for. The ultra-comfy charm mule has a soft leather upper, a cork sole, and a dual-density foam core that offers ample flexibility and optimal rebound with each step. 

Clunky clogs are also majorly in, so it's a no-brainer that we're eyeing this shearling version that's currently $249 off. With those savings, you can snag two pairs and probably still spend less than you would on just one at full price.

Best Shoe Deals at Tory Burch's Spring Sale

TL;DR? Don't wait to shop Tory Burch's spring sale because things are going out of stock — quickly.

