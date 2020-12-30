Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale Has Handbags, Shoes, and More Starting at Just $30

Christmas may be over, but if you’re looking for an excuse to keep the celebrations going, we suggest heading over to Tory Burch where you can score big on hundreds of gorgeous handbags, clothing, shoes, and accessories — all for up to 60 percent off.
Through January 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Tory Burch is hosting its Semi-Annual Sale with deals so good, you won’t believe your eyes. Shoppers can enjoy an extra 25 percent off all sale items for savings of up to 60 percent off with the promo code EXTRA at checkout. There are over 500 must-have items marked down including classic leather handbags, trendy jewelry, comfy flats and boots, plus plenty of amazing dresses, sweaters, coats, and more. With prices starting at as low as just $30, it’s almost as if Christmas is happening all over again!
Shoppers, get your credit cards ready because there are so many amazing styles to choose from, like the brand’s popular Kira Chevron Wallet handbag on sale for $156 off its original price and this timeless triple-compartment leather tote for $189. In the market for a new pair of statement earrings to wear on your next Zoom call? These baroque-style pearl drop earrings are only $90. And don’t forget to add this $172 pair of trendy leather loafers with chain link detail to your cart either.
That’s not all: Dresses, jackets, coats, sweaters, tops, and even swimwear are also majorly marked down during the Semi-Annual Sale. We’re already eyeing this printed smocked sundress for $283 off its original price and this cozy oversized merino wool knit for $210.
As always when Tory Burch slashes prices, styles and sizes are already starting to sell out, so hurry and scroll down to shop seven of our top picks from the Semi-Annual Sale before they’re gone.
Buy It! Kira Chevron Chain Wallet, $172 with code EXTRA (orig. $328); toryburch.com
Buy It! Printed Thin Flip-Flop, from $30 with code EXTRA (orig. $58); toryburch.com
Buy It! Smocked Sundress, $165 with code EXTRA (orig. $448); toryburch.com
Buy It! Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag, $189 with code EXTRA (orig. $348); toryburch.com
Buy It! Bandana Paisley Earring, $90 with code EXTRA (orig. $178); toryburch.com
Buy It! Jessa Loafer, $172 with code EXTRA (orig. $328); toryburch.com
Buy It! Oversized Crewneck Sweater, $210 with code EXTRA (orig. $398); toryburch.com
