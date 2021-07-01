Tory Burch's Big Semi-Annual Sale Is Back, and Prices Start at $7
Hey! Tory Burch just called, and she wants to let you know that her massive, major, mega-good semi-annual sale is happening right this minute. Now, we're here to tell you it's one you don't want to miss, especially if you could use a little help in the summer wardrobe department.
Tory Burch's semi-annual sale only happens twice a year, so it's no wonder there's so much buzz around it. During this rare shopping extravaganza, fashion lovers are able to save an additional 25 percent on all sale items, no exclusions. Simply enter the code EXTRA at checkout and watch those prices in your cart drop so low, you might think there was some sort of mathematical error. No errors, just really good deals here.
With a busy summer on the horizon — which, of course, will require lots of cute outfits! — there's truly no better time than now to sift through the designer's semi-annual sale and invest in a few new warm weather staples. Hundreds of bags, shoes, clothes, and accessories are marked down an extra 25 percent, with prices starting at just $7 for a cute initial sticker. You'll also find a durable sports bra for $30, matching leggings for $60, an easy breezy summer dress for $157, and the famous Tory Burch Chevron Phone Case for $172. Oh, and yes, those iconic Miller Sandals are also discounted.
No matter what your budget or fashion needs, we can guarantee you'll find something that's perfect for you. Inventory is quickly shrinking, though, so scoop up your favorites now before the Fourth of July sale rush happens this weekend.
Below, check out our 15 favorite things from Tory Burch's major semi-annual sale.
Best Tory Burch Bag Deals
- Tory Burch Kira Chevron Phone Crossbody, $172 with code EXTRA (orig. $328)
- Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag, $180 with code EXTRA (orig. $348)
- Tory Burch McGraw Woven Plaid Small Bucket Bag, $195 with code EXTRA (orig. $378)
- Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Small Saddlebag, $270 with code EXTRA (orig. $598)
- Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag, $247 with code EXTRA (orig. $478)
Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals
- Tory Burch Color-Blocked Mixed-Leather Espadrille, $105 with code EXTRA (orig. $198)
- Tory Burch Daisy Sport Two-Band Sandal, $127 with code EXTRA (orig. $248)
- Tory Burch Miller Sandal, $112 with code EXTRA (orig. $198)
- Tory Burch Selby Scarf Sandal, $112 with code EXTRA (orig. $248)
- Tory Burch Platform Knee Boots, $315 with code EXTRA (orig. $698)
Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals
- Tory Burch Buckle Bikini Top, $75 with code EXTRA (orig. $148)
- Tory Burch Silk Satin Shell, $105 with code EXTRA (orig. $228)
- Tory Burch Sunburst Pleated Skirt, $150 with code EXTRA (orig. $498)
- Tory Burch Crepe Trousers, $150 with code EXTRA (orig. $398)
- Tory Burch Short Beach Dress, $157 with code EXTRA (orig. $298)
