Tory Burch's Big Semi-Annual Sale Is Back, and Prices Start at $7

Your summer wardrobe is about to be the best it’s ever been
By Eva Thomas
June 30, 2021 09:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Hey! Tory Burch just called, and she wants to let you know that her massive, major, mega-good semi-annual sale is happening right this minute. Now, we're here to tell you it's one you don't want to miss, especially if you could use a little help in the summer wardrobe department.

Tory Burch's semi-annual sale only happens twice a year, so it's no wonder there's so much buzz around it. During this rare shopping extravaganza, fashion lovers are able to save an additional 25 percent on all sale items, no exclusions. Simply enter the code EXTRA at checkout and watch those prices in your cart drop so low, you might think there was some sort of mathematical error. No errors, just really good deals here.

With a busy summer on the horizon — which, of course, will require lots of cute outfits! — there's truly no better time than now to sift through the designer's semi-annual sale and invest in a few new warm weather staples. Hundreds of bags, shoes, clothes, and accessories are marked down an extra 25 percent, with prices starting at just $7 for a cute initial sticker. You'll also find a durable sports bra for $30, matching leggings for $60, an easy breezy summer dress for $157, and the famous Tory Burch Chevron Phone Case for $172. Oh, and yes, those iconic Miller Sandals are also discounted. 

No matter what your budget or fashion needs, we can guarantee you'll find something that's perfect for you. Inventory is quickly shrinking, though, so scoop up your favorites now before the Fourth of July sale rush happens this weekend.

Below, check out our 15 favorite things from Tory Burch's major semi-annual sale.

Best Tory Burch Bag Deals 

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals 

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals 

