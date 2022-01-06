This Epic Tory Burch Sale Only Comes Around Twice a Year — Shop Double Discounts While You Can
It's no secret that pre-holiday sales offer some of the lowest prices around. But we'll let you in on a little secret: Some of the greatest sales start at the beginning of the new year. Take, for example, Tory Burch. The beloved designer label's Semi-Annual Sale is back just in time for you to refresh your wardrobe for 2022.
For a limited time, you can snag an extra 25 percent off tons of sale styles, including clothing, shoes, purses, and accessories. As the name implies, you can only score these steep prices twice a year at Tory Burch. So if you've been waiting for a reason to invest in something from the brand, now's the time to do it.
To save you the trouble of spending too much time browsing, we picked out seven of our favorite styles that are still in stock in almost every size at the time of writing. We absolutely adore this gorgeous floral-print crossbody bag that's $141 off and this brown and cream striped sweater dress that's giving us '70s cool-girl vibes and is now under $160.
Buy It! Tory Burch Perry Bombé Printed Double-Zip Mini Bag, $157 (orig. $298); toryburch.com
As for the shoe department, this pretty pair of knee-high boots is a whopping $403 off. There's also this shearling-lined version of the Tory Burch Miller sandals going for $120 (originally $268) — a very winter-esque take on the popular summer style that celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Selma Blair have both worn.
Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Cloud Shearling Sandal, $120 (orig. $268); toryburch.com
On each product page, you'll see the original sale price alongside the new sale price with the additional discount. This way, you can really see the hundreds of dollars you're saving! There's no promo code required to get this extra discount, so simply add what your cart and head to checkout.
The Semi-Annual Sale ends on Sunday, January 9 at midnight PT, but you'll want to take advantage of it well before then, because sizes are selling out quicker than you can get them in your cart on popular styles.
Below, shop our favorite Tory Burch styles from the Semi-Annual Sale before they're out of stock!
Buy It! Tory Burch Jersey Striped Dress, $157 (orig. $348); toryburch.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Printed Ruffle Windbreaker, $90 (orig. $198); toryburch.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Satin Track Pants, $120 (orig. $258); toryburch.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Lila Calf Hair Knee Boot, $225 (orig. $628); toryburch.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Iris Embroidered Skirt, $225 (orig. $598); toryburch.com
