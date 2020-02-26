Tory Burch's Private Sale Just Went Live! Shop Handbags, Sandals, and More for Up to 70% Off

Image zoom Tory Burch

FYI: You’re going to want to block off some major time in your calendar because the Tory Burch Private Sale is officially here, and it’s worth every minute (and dollar!). Through March 3, shoppers can enjoy up to 70 percent off on over 1,600 items, including handbags, shoes, swimsuits, accessories, and ready-to-wear clothing.

The Tory Burch Private Sale is the perfect excuse to get ahead of spring’s biggest trends for less. Shopping the sale is easy: Just enter your email address here, and you’ll automatically unlock the private sale section where all of the magic awaits. Once inside, you can score this quilted leather crossbody bag for 44 percent off, this striped swimsuit on sale for just $89, and these leather and satin tropical-print sandals for over $100 off their original price.

Don’t forget to check out the incredible selection of clothing on sale, too. With pieces like this printed cotton shirtdress for $99 and this trendy pistachio-hued jacket on sale for $350 off, you’ll have your spring wardrobe ready and refreshed in no time. No matter what you’re looking to add to your closet, scooping it up on such a deep discount is a deal that’s too good to pass up.

Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite sale picks and find more must-have styles on major markdown at the Tory Burch Private Sale now.

Image zoom Tory Burch

Buy It! Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag, $199 (orig. $358); toryburch.com

Image zoom Tory Burch

Buy It! Printed Clip Tank Swimsuit, $89 (orig. $228); toryburch.com

Image zoom Tory Burch

Buy It! Rory Plaid Mini Tote, $269 (orig. $498); toryburch.com

Image zoom Tory Burch

Buy It! Printed Cotton Shirtdress, $99 (orig. $368); toryburch.com

Image zoom Tory Burch

Buy It! Miller Scarf Sandal in Printed Satin, $139 (orig. $248); toryburch.com

Image zoom Tory Burch

Buy It! Twill Sgt Pepper Jacket, $249 (orig. $598); toryburch.com

Image zoom Tory Burch

Buy It! Miller Straw Stripe Tote, $189 (orig. $358); toryburch.com