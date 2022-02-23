Shop

Tory Burch's Private Sale Is Just 96 Hours Long — Here's What We're Eyeing

15 things you should consider adding to your cart
By Eva Thomas February 23, 2022 08:00 AM
She's baaack. And by "she" we mean Tory Burch's iconic Private Sale that can probably cure all the winter blues or any "ugh"-inducing life things you're dealing with right now. How, you ask? Simply looking at the designer's assortment of colorful, poppy-printed bags, clothes, and shoes is enough to perk up your mood. But add in the fact that the prices at this bi-annual sale are some of the best of the whole year, and you absolutely have reason to smile big. 

Tory Burch's Private Sale is, indeed, private, giving it a level of exclusivity that makes it all the more alluring. But the good news is that getting access to shop the "exclusive" markdowns is 100 percent free — all you have to do is enter your email here and et voila, you'll be immersed in the exciting, thrilling, jaw-dropping world that is Tory Burch's big Private Sale.

Best Tory Burch Private Sale Shoe Deals

Prices are up to 70 percent off right now (nope, that's not a typo), and with so much to choose from — from cute bags and roomy totes, to summer sandals and comfy flats, to cozy knits and trend-forward jeans — you'll have no problem finding a piece or two or four that you'll want to make yours. 

But with hundreds of items on sale, we thought it would be best to highlight the things that we're eyeing, in the hopes of making the sale a bit more manageable for you. So we weeded through every category to find 15 must-buys we think you'll fall head over heels for. 

One of the most famous Tory Burch shoes of all time (looking at you, Miller sandal) is nearly $100 off right now. With spring and summer just around the corner, it's not too soon to get your footwear lineup ready for the warmer weather. These flatform slides are also an ideal transition shoe, as they have a sandal-like silhouette with a shearling lining that offers extra warmth.

Best Tory Burch Private Sale Bag Deals

There's also an abundance of bags available, like the classic camera bag that rarely goes on sale and this carry-all tote that's perfect for work, play, travel, and everything in between. The clothing options are, of course, just as exceptional, like this cute polka dot cardigan and this pleated skirt, both of which have Kate Middleton written all over them. 

Best Tory Burch Private Sale Clothing Deals

You technically have four days to shop Tory Burch's private sale, but things will start to sell out faster. So, heed our advice and don't hesitate to buy something when you see it.

