Tory Burch’s Private Sale Is Finally Back — and Things Are Already Selling Out

It's baaaaaaack. Tory Burch's Private Sale, that is. It's one of the biggest, most highly anticipated shopping events of the season. So big, in fact, that people put it on their calendars months in advance to be the first to shop the jaw-droppingly good deals.

If you didn't wake up at 8 a.m. like a true early bird to enter Tory Burch's sale at its kickoff, don't fret — there's still plenty left to shop. That's why we're always so excited about the Private Sale. The stock is ample and the selection is vast, which means there's enough for everyone. And don't let the "Private" scare you away — the sale is open to everyone. All you have to do to get access is enter your email.

Handbags, shoes, clothing, and more: Hundreds of Tory Burch items are on sale for up to 70 percent off, the highest discount the brand typically offers all year. With spring right around the corner, this sale is the perfect opportunity to infuse your wardrobe with a dash of Tory Burch cheer.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Handbag Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Tory Burch's iconic bags are obviously the stars of the sale. If you're looking for a tote with retro flair, this '70-inspired patchwork bag is for you. It has an interior zipper pocket to secure all your essentials and is large enough to hold a 13-inch laptop. (New work tote? We think yes.) This best-selling camera bag should also be on your radar. It's small but mighty, a great everyday crossbody.