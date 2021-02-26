Tory Burch’s Private Sale Is Finally Back — and Things Are Already Selling Out
These are some of the best prices of the year
It's baaaaaaack. Tory Burch's Private Sale, that is. It's one of the biggest, most highly anticipated shopping events of the season. So big, in fact, that people put it on their calendars months in advance to be the first to shop the jaw-droppingly good deals.
If you didn't wake up at 8 a.m. like a true early bird to enter Tory Burch's sale at its kickoff, don't fret — there's still plenty left to shop. That's why we're always so excited about the Private Sale. The stock is ample and the selection is vast, which means there's enough for everyone. And don't let the "Private" scare you away — the sale is open to everyone. All you have to do to get access is enter your email.
Handbags, shoes, clothing, and more: Hundreds of Tory Burch items are on sale for up to 70 percent off, the highest discount the brand typically offers all year. With spring right around the corner, this sale is the perfect opportunity to infuse your wardrobe with a dash of Tory Burch cheer.
Best Clothing Deals
- Tory Burch Smocked Sundress, $169 (orig. $448)
- Tory Burch Printed Skirt, $169 (orig. $398)
- Tory Burch Raglan Cashmere Turtleneck, $249 (orig. $598)
- Tory Burch Ponte Legging, $99 (orig. $228)
- Tory Burch Printed Drawstring Dress, $499 (orig. $998)
Best Handbag Deals
- Tory Burch Kira Convertible Small Shoulder Bag, $259 (orig. $458)
- Tory Burch Fleming Camera Bag, $219 (orig. $398)
- Tory Burch McGraw Tote Bag, $279 (orig. $528)
- Tory Burch Fleming Soft Clutch, $199 (orig. $398)
- Tory Burch Half-Moon Stripe Mini Satchel, $179 (orig. $498)
Best Shoe Deals
- Tory Burch Leather Slingback Pumps, $99 (orig. $298)
- Tory Burch Gemini Link Platform Hiking Boot, $189 (orig. $458)
- Tory Burch Ines Espadrille, $129 (orig. $228)
- Tory Burch Tory Charm Loafer, $169 (orig. $348)
- Tory Burch Gigi Embossed Sandal, $139 (orig. $298)
Tory Burch's iconic bags are obviously the stars of the sale. If you're looking for a tote with retro flair, this '70-inspired patchwork bag is for you. It has an interior zipper pocket to secure all your essentials and is large enough to hold a 13-inch laptop. (New work tote? We think yes.) This best-selling camera bag should also be on your radar. It's small but mighty, a great everyday crossbody.
The Miller Sandal, one of Tory Burch's most well-known of styles, is also on sale — and in nearly all of its different versions, too. But you better hurry, because as expected of a shoe this buzzy, sizes are selling out fast. Tory Burch's Private Sale goes until March 2. If you don't have any weekend plans, consider shopping this jam-packed sale.
