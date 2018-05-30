Here's How to Score Up to 40 Percent Off at Tory Burch's Summer Sale

As if Tory Burch‘s Private Sale wasn’t epic enough, now the brand is celebrating the new season with yet another major sale where you can shop a huge selection of fabulous items marked down for up to 40 percent off! With tons of gorgeous accessories – like color-block satchels, resin hoop earrings and summer-ready espadrilles – plus an amazing selection of ready-to-wear styles (including swimsuits!) that all make for perfect warm-weather wardrobe updates, trust us, you’ll want to check out this sale before it’s all gone.

Scroll down to shop these pieces and more must-have items before the sale ends!

Color-Block Espadrilles

Classic espadrille sandals are perfect for summer, especially in these gorgeous pink and red hues.

Buy It! Color-block Leather Ankle-Strap Espadrille, $109 (orig. $158); toryburch.com

Floral Print One-Piece Swimsuit

If you’re in the market for a cute one-piece swimsuit, make it this.

Buy It! Iris One-Piece, $129 (orig. $218); toryburch.com

Striped Satchel

The bold stripes and top handle detail make this lady-like tote perfect for work and play.

Buy It! Half-Moon Striped Satchel, $419 (orig. $598); toryburch.com

Resin Hoop Earrings

Resin earrings are one of the hottest jewelry trends of the season and this pair is no exception.

Buy It! Resin Color-Block Hoop Earrings, $99 (orig. $168); toryburch.com

Floral Wrap Dress

Rock this wrap dress with sneakers on the weekend, a blazer and heels to the office or lace-up espadrilles for a night out…the possibilities are endless!

Buy It! Grotto Wrap Dress, $269 (orig. $448); toryburch.com

What Tory Burch styles are you scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!