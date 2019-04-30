5,000 Nordstrom Reviewers Say These Flip Flops Are Worth Every Penny

It’s finally time break out your summer flip flops! Whether you’re headed on a tropical beach vacation, to a backyard BBQ, or to the pool with friends, you’re going to need a pair of super cute shoes that are easy to slip into. There are virtually unlimited flip flop options available online, but thousands of Nordstrom customers say the Tory Burch Miller Flip Flops are the only ones you need in your closet.

Boasting 5,000+ near-perfect reviews on Nordstrom, the stylish flip flops feature a cutout of the beloved fashion brand’s iconic logo across the instep. Made from three layers of breathable foam padding, the sandals have ultra-comfy, cushioned insoles, which is likely why so many reviewers are calling them their “go-to shoe.” Plus, Nordstrom carries the flip flops in 11 different colors and this beach-ready funky tropical print.

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop in Vintage Vachetta Leather, $198; nordstrom.com

The classic style is even beloved by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, who paired her saddle brown Miller flip flops with a maxi dress in 2012, and Selma Blair, who wore her vibrant blue ones to match her plaid shorts.

They’re definitely not as cheap as, say, a pair of Old Navy flip flops, but Nordstrom customers think they are worth every penny. “I have been hesitant to purchase because they are pricey, but while planning and packing for a special trip I decided to go for it and am very glad I did,” one reviewer wrote. “They go with everything in my closet, can be dressed up or down. They do run small, I ordered a half size up and they are perfect.”

Other shoppers who have left reviews claim the shoes run a bit small and recommend purchasing a half size up for comfort purposes. In case you need more of a reason to make the investment, just read this review:

“I’ve been eyeing them up for the last two years. I finally decided to spend the money,” another customer raved. “Omg… I love them! They are so comfortable. I can tell I’ll have them for many years.” Keep scrolling to shop our favorite colors!

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop in Black Leather, $198; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop in Bright Pomander/Pomander, $198; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop in Orange Something Wild, $198; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop in Bright Tropical Blue/Tropical, $198; nordstrom.com