These Pretty Tory Burch Face Masks Are Loved by Oprah — and They Just Landed at Amazon

Leave it to Oprah to find face masks that are as stylish as they are practical.

Tory Burch’s popular face masks are now available on Amazon, coinciding with the debut of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 list at the retailer. The Oprah-approved face coverings come with several smart features, like a moisture-wicking fabric and adjustable straps. They also feature the designer’s latest prints, making them some of the most fashion-forward masks available at Amazon.

Buy It! Tory Burch Face Mask Set, $35; amazon.com

Over the summer, Tory Burch face masks were waitlisted after selling out in less than an hour, the brand shared on Instagram. But these reusable masks are currently in stock and come with Prime shipping, ensuring they’ll be at your door in no time. (FYI, anyone can score free shipping by simply signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.)

Each floral-printed set comes with three face masks and a matching clip-on pouch that can be attached to your bag, making it easy to store them and quickly reach for one. The face coverings come with adjustable wires around the nose, an interior pocket to hold filters, and ear straps that can be adjusted to create a custom fit.

What’s more, the brand is donating all of the proceeds earned from these sets. Tory Burch is using the profits to fund women’s empowerment projects through the Tory Burch Foundation and to donate to the International Medical Corps. It’s no wonder Oprah loves these beauties!

There are over 100,000 face masks currently available on Amazon, but you’ll be hard pressed to find ones that are as fashionable, functional, or — even better — tied to philanthropic work. So whether you’re looking to step up your mask game or find a gift for the chicest person you know, Oprah’s pick, like the rest of her favorite things, is no-brainer.

