Tory Burch’s Black Friday Sale May Be Its Best One Yet — Prices Start at Just $12
You can score styles loved by celebs like Emma Roberts, Kerry Washington, and Megan Fox
Scoring a handbag you’ve been lusting over on major sale is like a dream come true — and this Black Friday, Tory Burch is making that dream a reality.
The Tory Burch Black Friday 2020 sale may have dropped earlier this week to give shoppers a head start on all of the amazing deals it has to offer, but in honor of the big day arriving, it just added hundreds of covetable handbags, shoes, and accessories. We’re not kidding! With prices starting at just $12, this may be the best Tory Burch sale we’ve seen yet.
Here’s the deal: Through November 30, shoppers can enjoy 30 percent off full-priced items and up to 60 percent off sale items with the promo code THANKS at checkout on purchases of $250 or more (some exclusions apply). Not only does this mean you can snag the label’s newest handbags, shoes, jewelry, clothing, and more, but you can score even deeper discounts on items you’ve been eyeing all season long.
Buy It! Miller Metal-Logo Slouchy Hobo, $300.30 with code THANKS (orig. $429); toryburch.com
With prices this low, we wouldn’t blame you for splurging on handbags to go with every outfit in your closet. But in case you’ve got to narrow down your selection to just a few fabulous pieces, we’ve picked out a handful of stunning bags and accessories to add to your shopping cart ASAP. From this chain strap foldover wallet in an intricate jacquard pattern to a timeless leather hobo complete with the iconic Tory Burch logo, this is what fashion dreams are made of.
Buy It! Kira Jacquard Chain Wallet, $264.60 with code THANKS (orig. $378); toryburch.com
What’s more, you can also find a slew of celebrity-loved styles on sale. We found this gorgeous smocked midi dress that Emma Roberts wore to her baby shower a few months ago for nearly half-off and the Kira Chevron Crossbody Bag for under $250 that Megan Fox has worn on multiple occasions. Kerry Washington’s adorable floral-print smocked bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms are also included in the sale, but it’s selling out quickly.
Scroll down to shop the Tory Burch Black Friday sale before it ends.
Best Handbags Deals
- Perry Triple-Compartment Tote, $243.60 with code THANKS (orig. $348)
- Walker Embossed Small Satchel, $334.60 with code THANKS (orig. $478)
- Cleo Small Bag, $418.60 with code THANKS (orig. $598)
- Fleming Soft Wallet Crossbody, $229.60 with code THANKS (orig. $328)
- Gemini Link Canvas Zip-Top Tote Bag, $153.30 with code THANKS (orig. $298)
Best Shoes Deals
- Brooke Ankle Boot, $209.30 with code THANKS (orig. $398)
- Gigi Over-the-Knee Ankle Tie Boot, $279.30 with code THANKS (orig. $628)
- Kira Boot, $209.30 with code THANKS (orig. $398)
- Minnie Embellished-Logo Travel Ballet Flat, $194.60 with code THANKS (orig. $278)
- Gigi Tweed Pointed-Toe Flat, $229.60 with code THANKS (orig. $328)
Best Clothing Deals
- Printed Smocked Midi Dress, $174.30 with code THANKS (orig. $478)
- Sunburst Pleated Skirt, $348.60 with code THANKS (orig. $498)
- Reversible Color-Block Puffer Jacket, $348.60 with code THANKS (orig. $498)
- Printed Tie-Shoulder Dress and Matching Face Mask, $313.60 with code THANKS (orig. $448)
- Trapunto Embellished Wrap Dress, $418.60 with code THANKS (orig. $598)
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Sales:
- Zappos’ Black Friday Sale Has Clothes and Shoes for Up to 50% Off — Including Kate Middleton’s Superga Sneakers for Under $50
- The 35 Best Fashion Deals to Shop from Amazon Before Black Friday Ends
- The Sustainable Fashion Brand Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie Love Is Having a Major Black Friday Sale
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Tory Burch’s Black Friday Sale May Be Its Best One Yet — Prices Start at Just $12
- 10 Things on Amazon That Are Cheaper Than Ever Before Thanks to Black Friday
- These Celeb-Loved Headphones Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon for Black Friday
- 12 Black-Owned Businesses to Shop on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Every Day