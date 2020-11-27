You can score styles loved by celebs like Emma Roberts, Kerry Washington, and Megan Fox

Tory Burch’s Black Friday Sale May Be Its Best One Yet — Prices Start at Just $12

Scoring a handbag you’ve been lusting over on major sale is like a dream come true — and this Black Friday, Tory Burch is making that dream a reality.

The Tory Burch Black Friday 2020 sale may have dropped earlier this week to give shoppers a head start on all of the amazing deals it has to offer, but in honor of the big day arriving, it just added hundreds of covetable handbags, shoes, and accessories. We’re not kidding! With prices starting at just $12, this may be the best Tory Burch sale we’ve seen yet.

Here’s the deal: Through November 30, shoppers can enjoy 30 percent off full-priced items and up to 60 percent off sale items with the promo code THANKS at checkout on purchases of $250 or more (some exclusions apply). Not only does this mean you can snag the label’s newest handbags, shoes, jewelry, clothing, and more, but you can score even deeper discounts on items you’ve been eyeing all season long.

Buy It! Miller Metal-Logo Slouchy Hobo, $300.30 with code THANKS (orig. $429); toryburch.com

With prices this low, we wouldn’t blame you for splurging on handbags to go with every outfit in your closet. But in case you’ve got to narrow down your selection to just a few fabulous pieces, we’ve picked out a handful of stunning bags and accessories to add to your shopping cart ASAP. From this chain strap foldover wallet in an intricate jacquard pattern to a timeless leather hobo complete with the iconic Tory Burch logo, this is what fashion dreams are made of.

Buy It! Kira Jacquard Chain Wallet, $264.60 with code THANKS (orig. $378); toryburch.com

Scroll down to shop the Tory Burch Black Friday sale before it ends.

Best Handbags Deals

Best Shoes Deals

Best Clothing Deals

