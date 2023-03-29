Tori Spelling Wears Bejeweled Hot Pink Eye Patch and Matching Ensemble with Hairstylist Laura Rugetti

Tori Spelling is rocking a new accessory.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was spotted wearing a hot pink bejeweled eye patch while matching with hairstylist Laura Rugetti in Los Angeles on Monday night, according to the New York Post.

While not exactly in the same outfits, the women wore nearly identical ensembles — a cut-off pink blazer top, a black pleated skirt with a high slip and magenta pumps. Spelling's heels particularly featured a color-complementary orange and pink bow.

SplashNews.com

They also styled their hair similarly with long blonde wavees. In addition to her eye patch, Spelling, 49, took matching even further with magenta eyeshadow underneath her waterline.

As the ladies walked hand-in-hand through the streets of L.A., Spelling's tattoo was also in full display on the right side of her stomach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SplashNews.com

On Friday, the actress revealed on her Instagram Story that she is wearing an eye patch after she recovered from having an ulcer removed from her eye that day.

"Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It's actually an ulcer on my eye. Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will 'hopefully' heal in 7-10 days," she wrote over the photo.