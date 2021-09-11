Tori Spelling Says 'I Look Like I Had a Nose Job,' But Credits It to Makeup Artist's Contour Skills

Makeup can do wonders, according to Tori Spelling.

During her appearance on Thursday's episode of Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, opened up about her new glam routine when host Jeff Lewis commented on an "insane picture" Spelling had posted to her Instagram last week.

According to Lewis, the photo — which showed Spelling wearing matching denim jumpsuits with hairstylist Laura Rugetti — sparked speculations from plastic surgeons that the star had cosmetic surgery to alter her appearance.

"You do look great," Lewis told Spelling, before asking the actress, "What is it? Why do you look so good?"

"First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hailey Hoff and, with contour, she does makeup like no one else," Spelling replied. "I look completely different. I look like I've had a nose job and it's straight now."

Spelling also noted that her new glow might also be due to a skin care treatment she and Lewis recently tried during a trip to Carson City, Nevada

"It could be the exosomes too," she said, saying that some people have commented that her skin "looks flawless" in a recent selfie she took with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

"So maybe I'm looking younger," Spelling added. "They said I looked Snooki's age. She's 33. I'm like, 'I'll take that."

This isn't the first time Spelling has responded to plastic surgery speculations. In 2019, she told PEOPLE that she's been fending off rumors since she was a teen actor.

"The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing," she said. "I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more."