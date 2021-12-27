"It breaks my heart," Tori Spelling says in a clip from Monday's return of MTV's Messyness, revealing she's saved her size 24 jeans that no longer fit

Tori Spelling Saved All Her Pre-Motherhood Size 24 Jeans: 'They're Like an Art Collection Now'

Tori Spelling has curated an "art collection" of her skinny jeans.

In a clip from Monday's return of MTV's Messyness, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, admits that she's saved her size 24 jeans from before she had five children, as she introduces a segment called "Sneaky Calories" with costars Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray.

"I still have all my jeans [from] when I was tiny, before kids," Spelling said. "Because it breaks my heart because they were like 24s, which will never ever fit even my calves anymore. Like, I have five kids. So, I just keep them, they're like an art collection now."

She shares five kids with husband Dean McDermott, 55: Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 9, and 4-year-old Beau Dean.

Spelling previously celebrated her sixth child's birthday on Sunday, posing under the Christmas tree with their pet pig Wilbur. "Merry Christmas everyone and Happy 2nd Birthday Wilbur," she captioned the post on Instagram.

"Hopefully you all are hugging your loved ones this year in person!" Spelling added. "Wishing everyone a very Merry Day and lots of love from my family to yours! And, @wilburthepiggypuppy we love you sooooo much and celebrate you today."

The holidays came amid a "great deal of tension" for Spelling and McDermott, after a source told PEOPLE last month, "They have gotten to a point where there are no easy fixes." The insider said that the couple would likely spend part of Christmas together "for the sake of the children."

"Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful," another source previously told PEOPLE. "They've been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it's for the kids."