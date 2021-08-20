Tori Spelling Once Accidentally Dyed Her Pubic Hair Purple: 'I Left It on Too Long'

Tori Spelling wanted the curtains to match the drapes, but the star's at-home dye job didn't turn out as expected

When Tori Spelling decided to try dyeing her hair down there, things didn't turn out exactly as she planned.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, opened up about the beauty blunder during her appearance on MTV's Messyness when host Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi asked the star if she ever cut her own hair before.

"I have never cut my own hair," Spelling said. "But I've dyed my own hair."

The actress jokingly went on to say, "You guys are going to think I'm infatuated with my p----," before detailing the occasion she dyed her pubic hair. "I was feeling frisky and I was like, 'Well I have platinum hair. I want the carpet to match the drapes,'" Spelling said.

"You bleached your vagina?" Polizzi, 33, said with a shocked expression.

Spelling confirmed she did, in fact, bleach her hair down there but explained that she accidentally left the dye on for too long. "I didn't know. I left it on too long and it turned bright purple you guys," the star said. "I was like screw cold showers. This is going to give purple rain a whole new meaning."

The actress has never been afraid to keep things real. Since spending her entire life in the public eye, it's no surprise that Spelling deals with her fair share of scrutiny and hearsay. But there's one perennial rumor that she shut down.

"The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing," Spelling previously told PEOPLE. "I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more."

tori-spelling Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

"People have been talking about me having plastic surgery since I was 17," she continued. "I remember my dad [producer Aaron Spelling] saying, 'Don't worry. It will go away next week.' But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!"

But Spelling tries not to let the public scrutiny bring her down. She said, "It's fun to own it!"

MTV's new show, Messyness, is a Ridiculousness spinoff hosted by Polizzi which will "showcase people living their best lives and being brave enough to celebrate their own messiness," according to an official description.

Polizzi, 33, will be joined by a panel of celebrities for each episode, including Spelling, former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray.