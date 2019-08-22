Topshop Just Dropped Its New Fall Collection at Nordstrom and Styles Are Already Selling Out

Image zoom

As the end of summer sadly draws near, we can’t help but get a little excited at the thought of a new season. Mostly because, new season, new wardrobe — right? And this fall, there are tons of awesome trends that we just can’t wait to try out. One that we’re especially excited about is the revival of the ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll trend. Full of edgy leather pieces, moto boots, and wild animal prints combined with hints of feminine florals, romantic blouses and maxi dresses, and of course, tons of denim.

If you’re looking to get ahead of these ultra-cool fall trends and refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank, we have the perfect collection for you. Enter: Topshop’s Idol Collection, which just dropped at Nordstrom. While Topshop and Topman have been available at Nordstrom for a while, this collection is one that we’re just seriously obsessed with! Full of gorgeous and affordable pieces inspired by a modern take on ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll, the collection has something for everyone looking to get in on autumn’s hottest trends for less.

From a mixed bandana print sleeveless maxi that would look fab with knee-high boots and a leather jacket to a pretty prairie blouse with trendy voluminous sleeves and an acid wash denim mini dress that would look so on-trend with a pair of white booties, the Topshop Idol Collection is everything we want for fall. Not to mention, the collection is packed with gorgeous handbags, accessories, and shoes.

To help get your fall wardrobe started, we picked out nine of our favorite under-$100 styles from the Topshop Idol Collection at Nordstrom. Scroll down to shop these and more, available now. But you’d better hurry — a pair of sandals we were eyeing from the line already sold out, and we have a feeling it’s not the only one shoppers will be snapping up ASAP!

Buy It! Topshop Mixed Print Sleeveless Dress, $95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Jamie High Waist Moto Skinny Jeans, $80; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Zebra Mix Double Prong Belt, $45; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Matte Satin Bias Cut Skirt, $55; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Gaze Crocodile Grab Bag, $48; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Button Up Prairie Top, $55; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Alanna Strappy Pointed Toe Flat, $55; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Acid Wash Denim Dress, $85; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Topshop Button Down Denim Romper, $80; nordstrom.com