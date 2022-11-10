    7 Skin Trends to Try Right Now

    Upgrade your beauty routine with buzzy products that truly work

    By
    Jackie Fields
    Jackie Fields

    Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie.

    People Editorial Guidelines
    Published on November 10, 2022 10:00 AM
    skin trends
    01 of 07

    Vitamin C

    skin trends

    For New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein, this powerful antioxidant is always trending. "It's one of the most important ingredients to use every day because it helps reduce the appearance of brown spots, even skin tone and protect from sun damage," she says. Pick one potent formula to weave into your routine.
    Mask: Leave this gel on overnight for glowy skin in the morning.
    Buy It! Waso, $38; shiseido.com
    Serum: This one has salicylic acid to help keep skin clear. Use it morning and night to brighten skin and minimize the look of pores.
    Buy It! L'Oréal Paris, $33; lorealparisusa.com
    Pads: Swipe on clean skin before applying a serum.
    Buy It! OAM by Ciara, $28; oamskin.com

    02 of 07

    Skin-Care Patches

    skin trends

    These stick-ons—for everything from pimples to wrinkles—are worth the hype.
    For Acne: Hydrocolloid draws out the gunk while preventing you from picking.
    Buy It! Bioré, $10; target.com
    For Lines: Silicone softens the vertical lines between your eyes. Bonus: Each patch is reusable.
    Buy It! SiO, $30; siobeauty.com

    03 of 07

    Cleansing Balm

    skin trends

    These days "people are more into maximizing the effectiveness of their cleansing regimen," says New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp. Enter: cleansing balms, which dissolve makeup and maintain moisture.
    Buy It! Then I Met You, $38; thenimetyou.com and Farm Rx, $41; avon.com

    04 of 07

    Lash Boosters

    skin trends

    Getting longer, thicker lashes has never been easier thanks to the latest innovation from this celeb-loved brand. Consistency is the key for noticeable results.
    Buy It! Augustinus Bader, $150; augustinusbader.com

    05 of 07

    Potent Toners

    skin trends

    When you incorporate this essential step after cleansing, it increases the efficacy of the rest of your skin care, says aesthetician Joanna Czech.
    Twice a Day: Contains hyaluronic acid and prebiotics to hydrate and repair the skin's outer barrier.
    Buy It! Joanna Czech, $70; joannaczech.com
    Twice a Week: This gold standard of exfoliating toners comes in six different versions to smooth every skin type.
    Buy It! Biologique Recherche, $76; mybr.com

    06 of 07

    Body Serums

    skin trends

    The skin from the neck down is getting some much-needed attention thanks to formulas like this one, which delivers MVP ingredients niacinamide and squalene to keep it healthy.
    Buy It! Iota, $39; iotabody.com

    07 of 07

    Next-Level Mists

    skin trends

    Most just feel nice on your face. These do so much more.
    Calming: This soothing solution reduces redness, even after laser treatments.
    Buy It! SkinCeuticals, $67; skinceuticals.com
    Calming: Fight hot flashes with this refreshing antioxidant mist created for menopausal skin.
    Buy It! Stripes, $42; iamstripes.com