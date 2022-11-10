7 Skin Trends to Try Right Now

01 of 07 Vitamin C For New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein, this powerful antioxidant is always trending. "It's one of the most important ingredients to use every day because it helps reduce the appearance of brown spots, even skin tone and protect from sun damage," she says. Pick one potent formula to weave into your routine.

Mask: Leave this gel on overnight for glowy skin in the morning.

Serum: This one has salicylic acid to help keep skin clear. Use it morning and night to brighten skin and minimize the look of pores.

Pads: Swipe on clean skin before applying a serum.

02 of 07 Skin-Care Patches These stick-ons—for everything from pimples to wrinkles—are worth the hype.

For Acne: Hydrocolloid draws out the gunk while preventing you from picking.

For Lines: Silicone softens the vertical lines between your eyes. Bonus: Each patch is reusable.

03 of 07 Cleansing Balm These days "people are more into maximizing the effectiveness of their cleansing regimen," says New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp. Enter: cleansing balms, which dissolve makeup and maintain moisture.

04 of 07 Lash Boosters Getting longer, thicker lashes has never been easier thanks to the latest innovation from this celeb-loved brand. Consistency is the key for noticeable results.

05 of 07 Potent Toners When you incorporate this essential step after cleansing, it increases the efficacy of the rest of your skin care, says aesthetician Joanna Czech.

Twice a Day: Contains hyaluronic acid and prebiotics to hydrate and repair the skin's outer barrier.

Twice a Week: This gold standard of exfoliating toners comes in six different versions to smooth every skin type.

06 of 07 Body Serums The skin from the neck down is getting some much-needed attention thanks to formulas like this one, which delivers MVP ingredients niacinamide and squalene to keep it healthy.

