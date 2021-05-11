The 10 Best Swimsuits from Amazon’s Customer-Loved Styles Section — All Under $30
With Mother's Day in the rearview mirror and Memorial Day on the horizon, summer will be here before you know it. And Amazon has you covered with all the trendy clothes, shoes, and accessories you need for warmer weather — including customer-loved swimsuits for under $30.
From flattering one-pieces to cheeky bikinis, the customer-loved swimsuits section has bathing suits for every style. Plus, all the options have a four-star rating or above, so you don't have to worry about quality before placing your order. Keep scrolling to check out 10 under-$30 bikinis and one-piece swimsuits on Amazon.
Shop Under-$30 Swimsuits on Amazon
- Mooslover Bandeau Top and High-Waisted Bottoms Bikini Set, $20.99
- Pink Queen High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini Set, $24.99 (orig. $31.23)
- Ekouaer Keyhole Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.99 (orig. $28.99)
- Honlyps High-Waisted Tie-Front Bikini Set, $25.99
- Cupshe Ribbed Strappy Bikini Set, $26.99
- Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Bikini Set, $27.99
- Tempt Me High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit with Cutout, $28.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Cupshe V-Neck Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99
- Cupshe One Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99
- Sociala Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99
If you're looking for a classic and comfortable two-piece swimsuit, this Blooming Jelly bikini is the one for you. It comes in 29 colors and patterns, each with a high-waisted bottom and a tie-front top with adjustable spaghetti straps. Plus, the top has removable pads, so it can support a wide range of bust sizes.
"This is the best fitting swimsuit I have ever owned," one reviewer wrote. "I've always had boobs and a butt, so trying to contain them in a bikini was never easy. To add to that, I just had a baby three months ago. This bikini helped me get some of my confidence back."
In between a bikini and a one-piece, this swimsuit has keyhole cut-outs in the front and the back. It has full coverage up top and on the bottom with a hint of skin in the middle for a subtly sexy look. You can choose from 21 colors and patterns in sizes S through XXL.
“I feel like a million bucks in this,” a shopper said. “Fits perfectly, hugs and accentuates every curve, and the print is so much fun. It’s definitely one of my favorite suits I own now!”
And if you're on the hunt for a true one-piece, consider this Cupshe one with a V-neckline and ruching around the front. It has adjustable spaghetti straps, padded cups, and a medium-coverage bottom. The swimsuit is available in 16 colors and sizes XS through XXL.
“I've had a hard time finding a swimsuit that makes me feel comfortable after two pregnancies,” one reviewer began. “With this swimsuit I feel great, and it does not look like a classic granny swimsuit with belly support.”
Below, find more Amazon swimsuits under $30 to wear this summer.
