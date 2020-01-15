Too Faced Cosmetics Creator Fires Own Sister Following Transphobic Remark About Nikkie de Jager

Image zoom Jerrod Blandino Presley Ann/Getty Images

Too Face Cosmetics has severed ties with founder Jerrod Blandino’s sister after she made a transphobic remark seemingly aimed at Nikkie de Jager, according to a statement from the makeup brand.

The controversy began on Monday after de Jager, better known as NikkieTutorials, came out as transgender in a YouTube video. Though many celebrities were in support of the 25-year-old beauty influencer’s brave decision, Blandino’s sister — who goes by Dani California under the @makupprincess Instagram account — appeared to slam de Jager in a comment left in her bio.

“Transgender, huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about,” she wrote, as captured on a screenshot by several Twitter accounts, following the release of de Jager’s video.

The remark caused an uproar among social media users, with many calling for a boycott of Too Face Cosmetics in response to the comment.

On Tuesday, Blandino, 49, released a statement to condemn his sister’s words, reading: “I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form.”

The statement continued, “I have always stood for love, equality, and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused. Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions.”

Blandino also shared that his sister was no longer with his company, though he did not specify which role she occupied prior to her termination.

“I do not tolerate this behavior, and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced,” he said. “I would like to say how proud I am of Nikkie Tutorials, and how inspired I am for her strength and sharing her beautiful truth with the world. I am sending all my love to her.”

Blandino’s sister since changed her Instagram bio to read: “Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!”

De Jager came out as transgender to her over 12 million YouTube subscribers and over 13 million Instagram followers in an emotionally candid video.

“Today I am here to share something with you that I’ve always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances,” she began in the 17-minute clip. “And it looks like that chance has been taken away from me. So today I am taking back my own power.”

“I want to start the year off with the truth, I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am. I want to talk about a part of myself that makes me, me. I can’t believe I’m saying this today to all of you for the entire world to see but damn it feels good to finally do it.

“When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body which means that I am transgender. Now, so surreal saying this. Filming this video is scary but it feels so liberating and freeing,” de Jager said.

“I am NikkieTutorials and I am Nikkie,” she continued. “I am me. We don’t need labels. If we are going to put a label on it, yes, I am transgender. But at the end of the day, I am me. And at the end of the day, you are you.”

The social media star was also upfront about the details of her transition, saying she was fully transitioned by 19 and transitioned while appearing on YouTube.

De Jager touched on her relationship with fiancé, Dylan (who proposed during a trip to Italy over the summer) telling fans that she “wished she told him sooner” but that they are handling matters privately.

She added she didn’t publicly disclose her transgender identity sooner because she “wanted my channel to be about my art.”

“At the end of the day, my story is beautiful,” she said. “I’m proud of my story. No more holding back. No more secrets.”