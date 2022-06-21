Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer's wedding to model Toni Garrn also fell on his first Father's Day as dad to their daughter Luca

Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer Get Married (Again!) in Greece: 'The Most Beautiful Dream'

Wedding bells are ringing — again! — for Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn!

On Monday, the couple exchange vows in front of friends and family in Paros, Greece, nearly two years after the actor and model tied the knot in Hamburg, Germany in Oct. 2020.

The former Victoria's Secret model posted a video of the two on Instagram during the seaside ceremony. "Yesterday felt like the most beautiful dream," Garrn captioned the post.

Garrn then shared details of her custom Elie Saab gown, which included a lace bustier and flowing skirt, in a post dedicated to the stunning ensemble. "Dreamwork," she captioned the post, adding thanks to her whole glam squad.

And though she looks serene and stunning, she did hint as some possible last-minute alterations in her Instagram stories: In a photo depicting her sitting alongside stylist Amarsana Gendunova with needle and thread in hand, she wrote. "Then… let's maybe start fixing the wedding dresses? I mean, we still had three hours to go."

She also gave a close up of her jewelry (10-carat Flavia Vetorasso studs that she joked "blinded" her family) and her glowing glam, achieved by celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Georgios Tsiogkas.

In addition to celebrating their marriage, the couple also spent the weekend celebrating Pettyfer's first Father's Day.

Last July, the couple welcomed their first daughter Luca Malaika with an Instagram post of the newborn's foot. "The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever 💜," Garrn wrote at the time.

Garrn, 29, showed love for the Endless Love actor on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy belated Father's Day baby @alexpettyfer I believe you had a special first one 🤍 19/6/22," alongside a photo of Pettyfer, 32, making a speech at the wedding ceremony. Several photos she shared also captured little Luca participating in the festivities.

Pettyfer and Garrn first exchanged their "I dos" in October 2020 during a ceremony held in Hamburg, Germany. The actor posted a photo of him and Garrn exchanging a romantic kiss on Instagram writing, "Mr & Mrs Pettyfer." Meanwhile, the model shared a similar photo writing, "Now you really get to call me wifey."

For that ceremony, the model sported a cream cocktail gown and straw hat, while he wore a more casual suit, and both showed off their wedding rings.