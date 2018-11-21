Toni Braxton's Engagement Ring Missing After Her Luggage Got Lost on Delta Flight

Toni Braxton is pleading for help in the search for her lost engagement ring.

The singer-songwriter, 51, lost her Louis Vuitton luggage after a recent Delta flight. She later recovered the missing baggage, only to discover her jewelry was missing — including her enormous engagement ring, which she’s nicknamed “Bonnie,” from her fiancé Birdman. The pair confirmed their engagement earlier this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay! Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing…including MY ENGAGEMENT RING! Whoever BORROWED it…PLEEEASE return it!!!! I promise, no questions asked!” Braxton pleaded in a tweet.

The star also posted a close-up photo of the sparkler on Instagram along with a hopeful caption that the ring would get returned.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

Splash (2)

“Feeling back to my old self again, yay! But I’m sad today 😢 my engagement ring is missing 😞 but I’m optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home!” she wrote.

Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay!

Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing…including MY ENGAGEMENT RING!

Whoever BORROWED it…PLEEEASE return it!!!! 😞😥

I promise, no questions asked! — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) November 20, 2018

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! The Most Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Engagement Rings

Delta is on the case.

“Hi Toni. I am so sorry to hear this and my sincere apologies. I see that you were in contact with a team member at the airport. One moment please as I look into this. *HAN”

https://twitter.com/Delta/status/1064939112623296512

Braxton and Birdman first teased their engagement in February during a trailer of her family’s hit WeTV reality show Braxton Family Values, where she excitedly told her sisters, “I have an announcement to make — I’m engaged!” while flashing her canary yellow diamond ring that the rapper designed.

The pair is already deep into wedding planning, although Braxton told Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show last week that they still haven’t settled on a date.

“This is my second wedding and I’m over 40 – It’s like Carrie Bradshaw, the last bride over 40 – so I want something that’s elegant and a little sexy. I’ve already done the beautiful bell dress at my first wedding,” she said. “This time, I want something that’s more vintage – ’20s and ’30s like Great Gatsby-themed.”