Toni Braxton Is 'Beach Body Ready' But 'Too Scared to Go' as She Poses in Skimpy Bikini at Home

Toni Braxton is ready to show off her hard-earned summer body, but isn't ready to do it from the beach just yet.

Many states have begun lifting restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including California, which reopened its beaches over Memorial Day weekend. But despite that news, Braxton, 55, said she doesn't want to risk going. So instead, she put on a sexy two-piece bikini and posed in a revealing mirror selfie from inside her closet on Instagram.

Wearing nothing more than a skimpy strapless black top and teeny-tiny string bottoms, Braxton snapped a sultry photo with her hair flowing down in effortless waves. "MEMORIAL DAY weekend. Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready...🌊but I’m too scared to go.😬It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe !" the star captioned her Instagram post.

She also shared the photo on Twitter with a different caption saying, "Beach ready but the beach ain't ready 🤷🏽‍♀️#stayathome #MemorialDay2020."

Fans blew up the comments of Braxton's post praising the superstar. "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥The fountain of youth is clearly at your house!" one person wrote.

Another fan said, "Dammmmmmmm T🔥🔥🔥🙌 #bodygoals."

Toni's sister, Tamar Braxton, 43, reposted the photo on her Instagram page with the comment, "Living Legend Periodt ✨."

While many states have begun slowly lifting social distancing restrictions implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn warned Americans to still adhere to federal guidelines while celebrating Memorial Day weekend.

"With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I again remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained," he shared. "It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all."