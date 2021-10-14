Toni Braxton's New 'Seductive' Fragrance is Birdman and Tamar Braxton-Approved

"Breathe" by Toni Braxton ($75) is available now exclusively on hsn.com

Having been introduced to HSN at an early age by mom Evelyn Braxton, Toni Braxton and her famous sisters are longtime fans of the shopping television network — "The whole Braxton crew watches," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. So when the R&B icon decided it was time to launch her first-ever fragrance, parterning with HSN was a no-brainer.

"[My family and I] order things from it. It's just a wonderful network, especially for a product such as mine," Toni, 54, says. "They understand celebrities, they understand girl power and I'm just excited to be a part of a new family."

Named after the hit song that appeared on her self-titled debut album in 1993, 'Breathe' by Toni Braxton ($75; hsn.com) features notes of bergamot, coconut water, lemon mist, water lily, white jasmine and vanilla.

The star says she was inspired to create a blend that commands attention; one of those unmistakable scents that gets people talking.

"You ever go out in the store, smell this fragrance and go, 'Oh my God, what is that? That smells incredible.' And sometimes you have to nerve to even ask the person, 'I'm sorry, what is that you're wearing?' This is what this fragrance does for me," she says, describing the scent as "sultry and seductive" yet "airy and light."

Toni took a similar approach when designing the bottle — she says the vanity display-worthy design was modeled after the one-of-a-kind million-dollar bedazzled microphone she performed with at her Las Vegas shows during the 2000s.

"I wear it, my girlfriends wear it, my sisters [Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar] wear it," Toni — who also launched a body lotion featuring the same scent ($38; hsn.com) — shares.

She continues: "My family is brutally honest with each other. My sister Tamar absolutely love it. She went crazy about the bottle. Like, 'How did you come over with this bottle idea?' She said, 'If I saw this on HSN, I would be intrigued because of the bottle shape. And now the fragrance is incredible too, so you have two for two, you're winning.'

"My sisters are always honest. We had a few fragrances we were trying in the beginning, they were like, 'Ooh, ooh, that's not it, or that's too heavy, or that's too this.' So I had honest noses around me. They all love the fragrance, they love the bottle and they're so excited about us getting together with HSN. They're going to watch me on [air] this weekend."

Another fan of "Breathe" by Toni Braxton? Birdman, whom the R&B singer has been in a relationship with since 2016.

"I was wearing it, we were testing it...and I'd walk around and see if he said anything. This was one of the fragrance that he said, "Well you smell nice." So I was like, "Oh, okay." So that went in the pile of 'he likes it,'" Toni says of the rapper, 52.

The star confirms to PEOPLE that she and Birdman have yet to set a wedding date. "Nothing on that yet," she says when asked for an update.