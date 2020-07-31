"I haven't used it on anything else other than my face, ok? Just FYI," the singer said in a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video

Toni Braxton Says She Uses a Vibrator to De-Puff Her Under-Eyes: 'My Real Beauty Secret'

Toni Braxton uses a very unconventional tool and technique to rejuvenate her under-eyes, but she swears that it's her best beauty hack.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 52, revealed during a Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she likes to massage a vibrator on her face to help reduce puffiness. After applying some eye cream, Braxton held up a large purple vibrator wand and admitted, "This thing right here, okay, I am going to admit, it is a vibrator. But I call it a face tingler."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Vogue

She explained that she likes to use it to activate her facial muscles in the morning. "Sometimes I put it in the freezer and it gets really cold. I just kind of rub it and it just activates all those muscles. Get 'em together. We are working today. Under my eyes, they are really important to me," Braxton said.

If you're hesitant about Braxton's facial tool of choice, she ensures that she sets aside this specific vibrator to use only on her face.

"I haven't used it on anything else other than my face, ok? Just FYI," she jokingly said.

The "Do It" singer also shared her surprising skincare secret on Instagram alongside a clip of herself massaging her under-eyes with the vibrator. "My real beauty secret? Yea ok it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face...honest!" Braxton wrote.

She just warns that if you try this at home, turning the vibration setting too high could be a bit too much for your face. "There’s 3 settings...but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3. 🥴."

Braxton, who's releasing her 10th studio album, Spell My Name, on August 28, revealed more unconventional beauty hacks during her at-home video. She explained why she applies her contour and concealer before foundation and the reason why she starts her makeup application process off by doing her eyes before anything else.