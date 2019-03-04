Zendaya's New Tommy Hilfiger Collection Is Full of Nordstrom-Exclusive Pieces That You Can Shop Now

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Zendaya fans, this is not a drill — clothing from the star’s new collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger is already available, and a select few styles are for sale exclusively at Nordstrom.

Unveiled at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Sunday, September 8 as part of New York Fashion Week, the latest Tommy x Zendaya fashion show marks the Euphoria star’s second collection for the brand. A block party-inspired set, complete with brownstone stoops, retro convertibles, and live music, served as the perfect backdrop for the dreamy, 1970s-style outfits. Celebrity audience members like Gigi Hadid and Jameela Jamil were there to cheer on the 23-year-old actress, clad in head-to-toe looks from the collection.

Though the collection boasted 59 total looks, 14 of its pieces can only be found at Nordstrom. Among the exclusive styles are the monogrammed turtleneck, blazer, and trousers first donned by Z herself all the way back in March, plus a host of other options in rich, dark hues that are perfect for fall. The draped midi dresses in leopard and polka dot prints could easily take you from day to night, while this adorable zodiac tee is practically tailor-made to go with any pair of pants in the collection (we’ll take the button-fly jeans, please!).

With prices starting at $60 and sizes up to a 22, Nordstrom’s Tommy x Zendaya exclusives are the fresh-off-the-runway statement pieces you need to transition your wardrobe into the chillier seasons ahead. Be sure to shop them ASAP, as some of the styles are already selling out. Below, check out some of our favorite Nordstrom-only picks from Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya.

