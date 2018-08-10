Tommy Hilfiger‘s taking fashion to the next level.

The fashion designer, 67, announced the launch of Tommy Jeans Xplore, a new line of men’s, women’s and unisex designs which feature smart chip technology that give the wearers “rewards and experiences” for each wear, according to the brand’s press release.

“We’ve always been at the forefront of digital innovation, using technology to deliver what our customers are looking for—unique experiences and instant gratification,” Hilfiger said. “TOMMY JEANS XPLORE is the next evolution of our vision, reaching consumers where they are and inviting them to be a part of the brand experience.”

Each piece in the collection comes embedded with Bluetooth technology, which customers use to connect the product to the Tommy Jeans Xplore app available in Apple’s app store.

Once paired it creates a direct line of communication between the item of clothing and wearer — meaning that each time the product is worn, people build up points which can be used to unlock one-of-a-kind rewards and experiences.

The rewards range from tickets to a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, gift cards, products, signed merchandise and more.

The 23-piece collection launched today at Tommy.com and at the N.Y.C. flagship store with prices ranging from $29 to $139.