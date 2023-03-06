Fans Question Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Matching Necklaces: 'Coincidence or Hinting?'

Speculation began after Vanderpump Rules fans noticed the two wore similar lightning bolt necklaces regularly

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 03:58 PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: Tom Sandoval arrives at his Single Release Party and Screening at Tom Tom on March 01, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Andrew J Cunningham/Getty; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty

Vanderpump Rules fans are speculating that there's yet another layer to the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

Fans were shocked when news broke on Friday that Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after he allegedly cheated with Vanderpump Rules co-star Leviss.

After the news settled a bit, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that the pair have been separately spotted over the past six months, each wearing a lightning bolt necklace. A thread with over 100 comments, titled Both Raquel and Tom wearing a lightning bolt necklace…. Coincidence or Hinting??, finds fans discussing if the necklace might have deeper meaning.

While Sandoval, 39, wears his almost daily, it appears Leviss, 28, wore hers more sporadically. She was spotted wearing it at October's BravoCon, which Madix also attended.

Neither Sandoval nor Leviss has acknowledged whether or not there is any meaning to their necklaces.

On Saturday, the musician, reality star and restaurateur shared a statement on Instagram about the split, asking fans to direct their anger away from his loved ones, including cast mate and business partner Tom Schwartz.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…," Sandoval wrote, noting that Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This was a very personal thing," Sandoval stated.

PEOPLE reported on Friday that Sandoval and Madix, 37, had split after nine years together. Their relationship fell apart, sources said, on Wednesday night when Madix — while supporting her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, at a performance in Los Angeles — saw inappropriate messages between Leviss and Sandoval on his phone.

The secret romance caught Madix by surprise. "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," one source told PEOPLE. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Robin L Marshall/Getty

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added.

Also on Wednesday, on the other side of the country, Leviss, 28, made an appearance with Scheana Shay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she defended her decision to kiss Schwartz on the show despite his divorce from her friend, Katie Maloney.

"I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people, but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do," Leviss said, later giving Andy Cohen a TomTom sweatshirt as a gift.

After the taping, Leviss admitted to Shay the truth about her and Sandoval, a separate insider told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show

"Scheana was furious," the source said. "She and all the Vanderpump Rules costars have rallied around Ariana during this time. They can't believe Raquel would do something like that."

Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy and even Sandoval's ex, former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute have all been outspoken on social media, showing Madix their support.

Reality show cameras have also been capturing their reaction in real time. A production source told PEOPLE that Bravo and production company Evolution began filming again to follow the fallout of the affair. The footage is expected to be incorporated into the 10th season of the show, which is currently airing Wednesday nights.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
How Ariana Madix Learned Tom Sandoval Was Cheating on Her with 'Vanderpump Rules' Costar Raquel Leviss
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Slam Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Over Alleged Affair Causing Ariana Madix Split
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Lala Kent attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Lala Kent Slashes Price of Makeup Collab with Raquel Leviss After Alleged Affair Scandal
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Has Been Going on for 6 Months; Ariana Madix 'Devastated': Sources
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval Says He 'Deserves Your Anger and Disappointment' After Cheating Scandal: 'Sorry'
Tom Sandoval at the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras performance at Hotel Cafe on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California., Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. , Andy Cohen attends the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips at Second Floor on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
Andy Cohen Says 'I'm Girding My Loins' for 'VPR' Reunion amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair Fallout
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWdgX0LCW8/?hl=en. Kristen Doute/Instagram; Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Spends Time with Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute After Alleged Affair Scandal
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Split as Cameras Pick Back Up for Bravo Show
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney-Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:9 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Schwartz Ejects 'Arch-Nemesis' Katie from Bar After Copping to His Attraction for Raquel
Vanderpump Rules: Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
'Vanderpump Rules' : Lala Warned Raquel Not to Date Tom Schwartz Unless 'We Want Bodies Laying Everywhere'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20031 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Tom Schwartz attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Scheana Shay arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "The People We Hate At The Wedding" at Regency Village Theatre on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Katie Calls Scheana a 'Snake' and 'Evil Troll' for 'Pushing' Tom Schwartz/Raquel Hookup
Tom Schwartz of "Vanderpump Rules" attends Andy's Legends Ball at BravoCon 2022 on October 14, 2022 at Manhattan Center in New York, New York, USA. Robin Platzer/ Twin Images/ SIPA USA; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13467797ho) Katie Maloney Andy's Legends Ball, Bravocon 2022, New York, USA - 14 Oct 2022
Tom Schwartz Rules Out Katie Maloney Rekindling — and Remarriage — After Admitting He 'Strayed a Few Times'
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Address Their Search for a 'Sweet Spot' in Post-Divorce Relationship 
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer: Katie Maloney Calls Ex Tom Schwartz a 'Pathetic Loser' After Raquel Leviss Kiss
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Katie Maloney Slams Ex Husband Tom Schwartz as They Navigate Breakup in 'Vanderpump Rules' Premiere
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Katie Maloney Tells Tom Schwartz His Bar 'Broke' Their Marriage: 'You Never Chose Me'