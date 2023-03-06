Fans Question Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Matching Necklaces: 'Coincidence or Hinting?'

Vanderpump Rules fans are speculating that there's yet another layer to the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

Fans were shocked when news broke on Friday that Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after he allegedly cheated with Vanderpump Rules co-star Leviss.

After the news settled a bit, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noticed that the pair have been separately spotted over the past six months, each wearing a lightning bolt necklace. A thread with over 100 comments, titled Both Raquel and Tom wearing a lightning bolt necklace…. Coincidence or Hinting??, finds fans discussing if the necklace might have deeper meaning.

While Sandoval, 39, wears his almost daily, it appears Leviss, 28, wore hers more sporadically. She was spotted wearing it at October's BravoCon, which Madix also attended.

Neither Sandoval nor Leviss has acknowledged whether or not there is any meaning to their necklaces.

On Saturday, the musician, reality star and restaurateur shared a statement on Instagram about the split, asking fans to direct their anger away from his loved ones, including cast mate and business partner Tom Schwartz.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…," Sandoval wrote, noting that Schwartz "specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions."

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

"This was a very personal thing," Sandoval stated.

PEOPLE reported on Friday that Sandoval and Madix, 37, had split after nine years together. Their relationship fell apart, sources said, on Wednesday night when Madix — while supporting her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, at a performance in Los Angeles — saw inappropriate messages between Leviss and Sandoval on his phone.

The secret romance caught Madix by surprise. "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," one source told PEOPLE. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Robin L Marshall/Getty

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added.

Also on Wednesday, on the other side of the country, Leviss, 28, made an appearance with Scheana Shay on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she defended her decision to kiss Schwartz on the show despite his divorce from her friend, Katie Maloney.

"I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people, but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do," Leviss said, later giving Andy Cohen a TomTom sweatshirt as a gift.

After the taping, Leviss admitted to Shay the truth about her and Sandoval, a separate insider told PEOPLE.

"Scheana was furious," the source said. "She and all the Vanderpump Rules costars have rallied around Ariana during this time. They can't believe Raquel would do something like that."

Lala Kent, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy and even Sandoval's ex, former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute have all been outspoken on social media, showing Madix their support.

Reality show cameras have also been capturing their reaction in real time. A production source told PEOPLE that Bravo and production company Evolution began filming again to follow the fallout of the affair. The footage is expected to be incorporated into the 10th season of the show, which is currently airing Wednesday nights.